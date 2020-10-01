High schools countdown: Quickness, willingness to learn make Desert View's Carlos Alvarez special

As the last line of defense while playing safety, Alvarez said he focused on one key aspect to make sure nobody got by him.

“Getting my eyes on a receiver and not getting my eyes caught up in the backfield,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez says his vision and quickness on the outside are why he’s dangerous any time he touches the football.

Proof he’s good: Alvarez was one of two Desert View running backs to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark last season, joining Serge Gboweiah. The former racked up 1,078 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games, while the latter finished with 1,404 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Alvarez made up for the difference in rushing yardage with a team-high 117 receiving yards. He averaged 10.6 yards per catch.

“We really complement each other,” Alvarez said, emphasizing that it all starts with their chemistry and friendship. “We really get along with each other. We compete and push each other to play well on the field.”

Part of the reason both of the backs are so lethal is the way Bonillas uses them. The coach rotates the backs, making sure that neither is overused or tired.

Expect the tandem to wreak havoc once again on defenses in 2020.