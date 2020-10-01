High schools countdown: Quickness, willingness to learn make Desert View's Carlos Alvarez special

Editor’s note: The Star is counting down the 22 best high school football players in Southern Arizona in the days leading up to the season.
Name: Carlos Alvarez
Rundown: Alvarez is a 5-foot-8-inch, 150-pound junior for Desert View High School. He plays running back and safety.
Who he is: Desert View’s two-way player is “a little quiet, but we’re working on that,” coach Robert Bonillas said.
Alvarez opts to let his play do the talking.
As a sophomore in 2019, the speedy Alvarez rushed for over 1,000 yards and ranked third on the defense with 74 tackles. Alvarez’s soft-spoken demeanor means he’s easy to coach.
“He’s got a willingness to learn and get better,” Bonillas said.
The need for Alvarez to carry a heavy responsibility so early in his high school career came out of both necessity and his natural talent. Desert View lacked experience, especially on the defensive side of the ball. In 2019, four of the team’s 11 defensive starters were sophomores.
“They were just thrown into varsity football,” Bonillas said.
Alvarez stood out among the rest of his younger peers because “he can make things happen; he’s got the speed,” Bonillas said.
As the last line of defense while playing safety, Alvarez said he focused on one key aspect to make sure nobody got by him.
“Getting my eyes on a receiver and not getting my eyes caught up in the backfield,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez says his vision and quickness on the outside are why he’s dangerous any time he touches the football.
Proof he’s good: Alvarez was one of two Desert View running backs to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark last season, joining Serge Gboweiah. The former racked up 1,078 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games, while the latter finished with 1,404 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Alvarez made up for the difference in rushing yardage with a team-high 117 receiving yards. He averaged 10.6 yards per catch.
“We really complement each other,” Alvarez said, emphasizing that it all starts with their chemistry and friendship. “We really get along with each other. We compete and push each other to play well on the field.”
Part of the reason both of the backs are so lethal is the way Bonillas uses them. The coach rotates the backs, making sure that neither is overused or tired.
Expect the tandem to wreak havoc once again on defenses in 2020.
“One of our biggest advantages is that we can have fresh legs on the field to run at any time,” he said.
He said it: “As a running back, my goal is to get 1,000 yards again and then at safety I want to start making more interceptions so I can get my name out there more.” — Alvarez
