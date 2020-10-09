High schools countdown: 'Ridiculously humble' Trevion Watkins poised to become Sahuaro's next great back

Editor’s note: The Star is counting down the 22 best high school football players in Southern Arizona, in no particular order.

Name: Trevion Watkins

The rundown: Watkins is a 5-foot-11-inch, 215-pound senior at Sahuaro High School.

Who he is: When Watkins was a freshman at Sahuaro, he was green to football; He had never played a down in his life.

Watkins played nose tackle on the Cougars' freshman team before switching to running back.

“I didn’t know what I was doing, but luckily we have a great coaching staff around me,” Watkins said. “It was more so a year for me to learn and throughout the years I just progressed through it.”

Watkins had wanted to play football for most of his life, but the cost of playing and the commute to the fields was too much. Watkins was born in Minnesota and lived in Houston before, with the cost of living rising, he and his family moved to Tucson.

He wasn't prepared for the dry heat.