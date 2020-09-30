High schools countdown: Runnin' Ryan Swoger has Cienega poised for another big season

“I wasn’t confident in throwing the ball so this offseason I spent a lot of time with my receivers to perfect our routes so when the game comes around, it’s second nature,” Swoger said. “If I can throw the ball, then I can run the ball more, too.”

Cienega is ranked as the 29th-best team in Arizona, according to MaxPreps.com’s Top 25 rankings, making the Bobcats the third-highest-rated Southern Arizona program behind Salpointe Catholic (No. 4) and Sahuaro (No. 23). Whenever the Bobcats kick off their 2020 season, Swoger and his team will have high expectations.

“I’m expecting huge things out of us this season. I just wanna put my name on the map before I head to college,” Swoger said. “I want to leave something at Cienega.”

Proof he’s good: Swoger split reps at quarterback with Daniel Montana last season, stepping in after the then-senior went down with an ankle injury in Cienega’s 14-0 win over Mountain View. Swoger led the Bobcats to an undefeated regular season.