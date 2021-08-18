High schools countdown: Sabino running back Kenny Blackman 'can do it all'

The county’s decision to cancel the "rollercoaster" football season amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic didn’t come at a surprise, Blackman said. Tucson-area public schools didn’t begin their football seasons until October and were so delayed that most Southern Arizona teams couldn’t play enough games to qualify for the postseason. Sabino played two games, beating rival Sahuaro 27-23 and routing Empire 61-7.

"We didn’t think we were going to play for a long time," Blackman said. "It was like, ‘Let’s go on the field, have fun and pray that we have a season.’ At the last second, we got a season and were ready to go, but we started way too late."

Blackman spent his offseason polishing his all-around skills as a running back. Sabino coach Ryan McBrayer expects Blackman to become a "security blanket" for sophomore quarterback Cameron Hackworth in the passing game.

"I don’t want to limit myself to just running the ball. I want to be ready for anything. It just makes the offense more potent," Blackman said.

When Blackman isn’t playing football and attending school, he’s working 20 hours per week at Jack in the Box. He says the fast-food job provides "a glimpse of the real world."