 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High schools countdown: Sabino's Derek Sanchez among city's best two-way players
editor's pick
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

High schools countdown: Sabino's Derek Sanchez among city's best two-way players

Sabino's Derek Sanchez steps in front of Empire's Yani Brown during a November game last year.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star 2020

The Star is counting down the top high school football players in Southern Arizona. Up today: Sabino two-way star Derek Sanchez.

Name: Derek Sanchez

Rundown: Sanchez is a 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound senior at Sabino.

Who he is: The boisterous Sanchez is one of the loudest players on Sabino’s roster, but he’s got the talent, grit and work ethic to back it up.

Just ask former Sabino quarterback AJ Skaggs.

“He’s a great person to have on the team,” Skaggs said last season. “He always gets the guys moving around, hyped up. … His talk matches his game. He’s loud but he does it in such a positive way.”

Skaggs also coined Sanchez, Sabino’s two-way star at defensive back and wide receiver, a "dawg" on the field.

"As soon as I see the other team on the field, I’m mad," he said then. "I’m ready to go off.”

Sanchez and Sabino spoiled Chandler Arizona College Prep’s first-ever varsity football game on Friday night, beating the Knights 28-6 on the road. Sanchez caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown on offense while adding three tackles on defense.

Before the 2020 season was shut down after two games, Sanchez was one of Sabino's top players. He caught four passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He caught a 50-yard touchdown pass in the final minute to help the Sabercats beat rival Sahuaro 27-23 last November.

“It was amazing,” Sanchez said. “One of the best feelings I’ve had.”

Now a senior and one of the top two-way players in Southern Arizona, Sanchez is “just starting to scratch the surface in terms of what he can do,” coach Ryan McBrayer says.

“Last season brought a lot of confidence to him, and show that he’s that special player. … Tucson saw what he could do. It made him realize what he can do.”

Sabino's Derek Sanchez leaves the Empire special teams unit in his wake, returning a short kickoff for a touchdown in the third quarter of their game last season.

Proof he’s good: Sanchez is entering his third season as a starter in Sabino’s defensive secondary.

“He started every game as a sophomore at cornerback for us and he didn’t have an interception, and that’s kind of the big measuring stick for DBs,” McBrayer said. “As a DB, you want to be able to make picks, get your hands on the ball and have stats — he didn’t get one.”

In the second and final game of the 2020 season, Sanchez ended his drought. He intercepted two passes in Sabino’s 61-7 win over Empire. One of Sanchez’s interceptions was returned for a touchdown. He also hauled in a touchdown catch and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

He said it: “Derek is a big-time guy not only on the field, but he’s that energy guy that the guys naturally flock to. He brings excitement to our team with his play, and he makes plays all over the field. When he’s locked in and focused, there’s not many better athletes in Southern Arizona.” — McBrayer

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Friday night's scores

While the bulk of Southern Arizona high school football teams will open up their seasons next week, several programs got a head start during Week Zero.

Here's a look at how Southern Arizona teams fared Friday night:

Sabino 28, Chandler Arizona College Prep 6

Tombstone 42, Santa Rita 0

Pusch Ridge Christian 34, Benson 21

Bisbee 46, Catalina 0

Thatcher 53, Sahuarita 7

Tanque Verde 37, Laveen Heritage Academy 0 (halftime, lightning delay)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lute Olson remembered

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

+2
No. 1: Trenton Bourguet, Marana

No. 1: Trenton Bourguet, Marana

  • Updated

Over the last three weeks, the Star has counted down the top 22 high school football players in Southern Arizona. Up next: No. 1, Marana quarterback Trenton Bourguet. 

No. 4: Lathan Ransom, Salpointe Catholic

  • Updated

The Star is counting down the top 22 high school football players in Southern Arizona. Up next: Lathan Ransom, Salpointe Catholic's star safety. 

No. 5: Jordan Morgan, Marana

No. 5: Jordan Morgan, Marana

  • Updated

The Star is counting down Southern Arizona's top 22 high school football players. Up today: No. 5, Marana offensive lineman Jordan Morgan

No. 7: Calib McRae, Mountain View

No. 7: Calib McRae, Mountain View

  • Updated

The Star is counting down Southern Arizona's top 22 high school football players. Up today: No. 7, Mountain View linebacker Calib McRae

+2
No. 8: Zach Mattas, Cienega

No. 8: Zach Mattas, Cienega

  • Updated

The Star is counting down Southern Arizona's top 22 high school football players. Up today: No. 8, Cienega defensive end/linebacker Zach Mattas.

+2
No. 9: Kody McPherson, Empire

No. 9: Kody McPherson, Empire

  • Updated

The Star is counting down Southern Arizona's top 22 high school football players. Up today: No. 9, Empire offensive lineman Kody McPherson.

+2
No. 11: Jose Lugo, Catalina

No. 11: Jose Lugo, Catalina

  • Updated

The Star is counting down Southern Arizona's top 22 football players. Up today: No. 11, Catalina senior Jose Lugo.

No. 12: Caden Wechsler, Sabino

No. 12: Caden Wechsler, Sabino

  • Updated

The Star is counting down Southern Arizona's top 22 football players. Up today: No. 12, Sabino lineman Caden Wechsler.

+2
No. 13: Nathan Grijalva, Ironwood Ridge

No. 13: Nathan Grijalva, Ironwood Ridge

  • Updated

Over the next three weeks, the Star is counting down Southern Arizona's top 22 football players. Up today: No. 13, Ironwood Ridge running back Nathan Grijalva.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News