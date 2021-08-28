High schools countdown: Sabino's Derek Sanchez among city's best two-way players

“It was amazing,” Sanchez said. “One of the best feelings I’ve had.”

Now a senior and one of the top two-way players in Southern Arizona, Sanchez is “just starting to scratch the surface in terms of what he can do,” coach Ryan McBrayer says.

“Last season brought a lot of confidence to him, and show that he’s that special player. … Tucson saw what he could do. It made him realize what he can do.”

Proof he’s good: Sanchez is entering his third season as a starter in Sabino’s defensive secondary.

“He started every game as a sophomore at cornerback for us and he didn’t have an interception, and that’s kind of the big measuring stick for DBs,” McBrayer said. “As a DB, you want to be able to make picks, get your hands on the ball and have stats — he didn’t get one.”

In the second and final game of the 2020 season, Sanchez ended his drought. He intercepted two passes in Sabino’s 61-7 win over Empire. One of Sanchez’s interceptions was returned for a touchdown. He also hauled in a touchdown catch and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

He said it: “Derek is a big-time guy not only on the field, but he’s that energy guy that the guys naturally flock to. He brings excitement to our team with his play, and he makes plays all over the field. When he’s locked in and focused, there’s not many better athletes in Southern Arizona.” — McBrayer

