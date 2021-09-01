High schools countdown: Salpointe Catholic QB Treyson Bourguet is Tucson's top player

“It’s really important to have someone like that on your side, and he’s helped me a lot mentally. He wasn’t the most physically talented player on the field, but he could beat you with his brains every day of the week,” Bourguet said. “When I played behind him my freshman year, it really opened my eyes to see the player that I could become if I keep my head down and keep working.”

Bourguet will play the 2021 season without his top pass-catcher from last season. Elijah Barclay moved back to Southern California to finish his high school career after spending 2020 in Arizona. Barclay has college offers from the UA, Purdue, TCU, Nebraska and Utah State.

Expect Salpointe to turn to Michael Aguirre, Antonio Martinez, Gage Feliz, Cody Raetzman, Bryce Robinson and Dylan Dreis, among others, as potential playmakers.

Bourguet hopes this year’s Salpointe Catholic team has the right mix to win a state championship.