High schools countdown: Salpointe Catholic QB Treyson Bourguet is Tucson's top player

The Star has been counting down the top high school football players in Southern Arizona. The series concludes today with our top player: Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet.
Name: Treyson Bourguet
Rundown: Bourguet is a 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound senior at Salpointe Catholic.
Who he is: You’d be hard-pressed to find another player with Bourguet’s high school career.
Bourguet was his older brother Trenton's backup at Marana as a freshman in 2018 before transferring to Salpointe Catholic.
While Trenton became a walk-on quarterback at Arizona State and ascended the Sun Devils’ depth chart, Treyson and his brother Coben had to sit out the first half of the 2019 season due to the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s transfer rule. Since becoming eligible, Bourguet has led Salpointe Catholic to two appearances in the Open Division playoffs, an eight-team postseason featuring the eight-best teams in Arizona. Bourguet has thrown for 1,877 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games over two seasons at Salpointe Catholic.
Along the way, Bourguet navigated through a pandemic-affected season while the rest of Pima County-area programs shut down for COVID-19 concerns. Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge Christian, two private football-playing schools, both played comparatively "full" seasons. After advancing past Scottsdale Saguaro because of coronavirus problems within the Sabercats program, Salpointe Catholic fell to Chandler Hamilton in the Open Division semifinals.
“Being able to represent my city, my family and my school for those seven games was a blessing,” Bourguet said.
Varsity experience as a freshman, transferring, missed games, playing through a pandemic and tough postseason losses; Bourguet’s high school football experience has been eventful.
“It’s obviously been very different, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Bourguet said. “The struggles that I’ve had to overcome, the adversity I’ve had to deal with and still being able to prevail and become the person I am today is truly a blessing.”
Bourguet spent the offseason improving his footwork and speed to become a multi-dimensional quarterback.
“He’s really healthy right now and he’s as strong as I’ve ever seen him,” said Salpointe Catholic coach Eric Rogers. “He’s as fast as I’ve ever seen him. The balls he’s throwing now are as accurate as I’ve ever seen them. He’s at that pinnacle, and understands what it means to bring everyone else up to his level.”
Bourguet also spent the offseason attending numerous 7-on-7 tournaments with Tucson Turf, the elite passing league team featuring Division I prospects from all over the state.
Bourguet leans leans on his older brother for advice, just like when they were back at Marana.
“It’s really important to have someone like that on your side, and he’s helped me a lot mentally. He wasn’t the most physically talented player on the field, but he could beat you with his brains every day of the week,” Bourguet said. “When I played behind him my freshman year, it really opened my eyes to see the player that I could become if I keep my head down and keep working.”
Bourguet will play the 2021 season without his top pass-catcher from last season. Elijah Barclay moved back to Southern California to finish his high school career after spending 2020 in Arizona. Barclay has college offers from the UA, Purdue, TCU, Nebraska and Utah State.
Expect Salpointe to turn to Michael Aguirre, Antonio Martinez, Gage Feliz, Cody Raetzman, Bryce Robinson and Dylan Dreis, among others, as potential playmakers.
Bourguet hopes this year’s Salpointe Catholic team has the right mix to win a state championship.
“Now that it’s my senior year, this is my last shot at getting a chance to win a ring for Salpointe and just Tucson in general. But I promise you we’re going to come back even harder, because of the work we put in this offseason,” Bourguet said. “We realized there’s no more, ‘Oh, we’ll get 'em next time’ — no, there’s no more next time. This is it, and the senior class we have understands. Preparation is over with and now it’s time to execute. … I just want to give my all with the people I’ve been training with the last fours. I just want to make sure there’s no regrets, and I did everything I could possibly do.”
Proof he’s good: Bourguet committed to Arizona early in this college career only to change his mind following December's coaching change. As he starts his senior season, Bourguet is considered arguably the top uncommitted quarterback in Arizona. He holds scholarship offers from BYU, Columbia, Northwestern and Idaho, among others.
“I haven’t officially cut down my list, but I have about four or five solid schools that have been in contact with me a couple times a week for the last seven or eight months,” he said.
Bourguet has recently been enticed by BYU — fitting, since he almost moved to Provo to play the 2020 season.
“I’m not too unfamiliar with Provo and the rest of Utah,” Bourguet said. “The way they live and how they treat each other, you can't get that anywhere else. I don’t know if there’s a better place for an 18-year-old kid to leave and walk into a place like BYU. The quarterback coaching they have there and everything else, you can’t get much better.”
Bourguet will take an official visit to BYU on Sept. 18, when the Cougars face ASU — and his older brother — at home.
He said it: “Watching him this offseason, I think he’s understanding there’s something a lot bigger than just Treyson. He’s at the top of his game right now and his skill level is just incredible. … He’s going to play at a very high level and will get more opportunities as his career unfolds.” — Rogers
