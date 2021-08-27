High schools countdown: Salpointe's Anthony Wilhite ‘ready to unleash’ as top RB in Lancers’ offense

“It was such a great experience to play behind both of them. Bijan was a great leader on and off the football field. Running-wise, I learned so much from him. He taught me patience and how to explode through the hole,” said Wilhite. “Before, I would just power and sprint my way through the hole, and if there wasn’t a hole, I’d get behind my linemen and drive them. When I came up to varsity as a sophomore and would get in the games late in the fourth quarter, he would tell me to slow down and wait for the hole to open and then cut it. He helped me become a patient runner.