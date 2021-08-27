High schools countdown: Salpointe's Anthony Wilhite ‘ready to unleash’ as top RB in Lancers’ offense

The Star is counting down the top high school football players in Southern Arizona. Up today: Salpointe Catholic running back Anthony Wilhite.
Name: Anthony Wilhite
Rundown: Wilhite is a 5-foot-10-inch, 175-pound senior at Salpointe.
Who he is: If there’s anything Wilhite can take away from his football-playing experience at Salpointe, it’s patience.
As a sophomore, Wilhite — who’s considered one of the top running backs in Southern Arizona this season — was the team’s third-stringer behind current Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson and backup David Cordero. That season, Robinson set Arizona’s big-school rushing record as a Lancer with 7,036 yards.
Robinson was recently named an Associated Press preseason All-American and is a Heisman Trophy hopeful entering 2021, which is no surprise to Wilhite.
“If we’re being honest, we all kinda saw it coming,” Wilhite said. “He’s god-gifted and you can’t duplicate him. He’s one of a kind, that’s for sure.”
Cordero stepped in as the Lancers’ star running back last season as a senior.
“It was such a great experience to play behind both of them. Bijan was a great leader on and off the football field. Running-wise, I learned so much from him. He taught me patience and how to explode through the hole,” said Wilhite. “Before, I would just power and sprint my way through the hole, and if there wasn’t a hole, I’d get behind my linemen and drive them. When I came up to varsity as a sophomore and would get in the games late in the fourth quarter, he would tell me to slow down and wait for the hole to open and then cut it. He helped me become a patient runner.
“David, he helped me with my speed. But yeah, both of them are great people and amazing athletes who helped me out a lot.”
Now, Wilhite will finally get the lion’s share of rushes for the Lancers. In his first two seasons, he carried 85 times for 483 yards and five touchdowns.
“I’m very hopeful that Anthony capitalizes on this opportunity, because we brought him up to varsity as a sophomore and he sat behind Bijan. Then he sat behind David Cordero last year, and although Anthony got a bunch of touches, David was our starter,” said Salpointe coach Eric Rogers, who’s entering his second season at the helm. “Now it’s finally Anthony’s turn.”
The polished and seasoned Wilhite, who emulates his game after longtime NFL running back Adrian Peterson, will be one of the driving forces in the Lancers’ offense.
“I’ve been waiting two years for this. I’ve been waiting for so long and I’m finally ready to unleash,” he said. “I can’t wait to go out and play my senior season. I’m excited.”
Proof he’s good: Although he played behind Robinson and Cordero, Wilhite had a minimized role in the offense, rushing for 483 yards on 85 carries and five touchdowns.
Wilhite took an unofficial visit at the University of Arizona last season with a few of his teammates. This season, Wilhite said he’s “been all over” attending camps.
Wilhite is hopeful that a major role in 2021 will attract more attention from college coaches.
“I didn’t really have a dream school, but as I’m getting older, I’m hoping to go to San Diego State,” Wilhite said. “It’s one of my dream schools to play at and it’s so beautiful out there.”
He said it: “At the end of the day, the guys that work the hardest, put in the work and earn the right to play on Friday night, will play on Friday night. And Anthony has worked his tail off for three years. Now it’s his time to shine. It’s exciting. He’s a great leader and now it’s go-time for him. He’s capable and ready, and he’s prepared for this moment. It’s going to be fun to watch.” — Rogers
