High schools countdown: SoCal transplant Elijah Barclay already has good rapport with Salpointe QB

In his first game as a Lancer, Barclay hauled in four catches for 82 yards as Salpointe Catholic beat Casa Grande. His connection with quarterback Treyson Bourguet, an Arizona commit, was apparent.

“It’ll help us win games,” Barclay said. “Hopefully we can play together in college, because we already have a connection as quarterback-wide receiver and as friends.”

Barclay could become Bourguet’s favorite target. Salpointe Catholic (1-0) is scheduled to return from its two-week coronavirus quarantine next week; the Lancers will take on Sierra Vista Buena on Oct. 23.

“It’s always hard when you have a transfer and I think what’s special about Elijah is he’s a great teammate. … He doesn’t say a whole lot, but he leads by example,” said first-year Salpointe Catholic coach Eric Rogers. “He goes after it and does whatever is asked of him, whether it’s offense, defense, special teams; whatever the team needs, he’s there to do it.”

Proof he’s good: Barclay is rated by 247Sports.com as a three-star prospect. He holds scholarship offers from Purdue, TCU and Illinois State.