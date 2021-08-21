High schools countdown: Sophomore Luis Cordova the next big thing on Lancers' O-line

Cordova made Salpointe's varsity team as a freshman; there, he teamed up with older linemen who’ve already experienced Carla Garrett’s renowned strength and conditioning program for two or three years.

“I worked my tail off, kept my head down and just hoped for the best. Watching the upperclassmen work motivated me to be better,” said Cordova.

Cordova cracked the starting lineup when senior Gabriel Siqueiros suffered an injury.

“Luis was our next-best lineman. For a kid to play left tackle as a freshman, that speaks volumes to the kind of player and person he is,” said Salpointe Catholic coach Eric Rogers. “Part of it is the fearlessness of it. No big moment was too big for him. He’s got great composure and natural leadership skills. Nothing scares him, which is big, especially at a young age like that.”

The night Siqueiros was injured, “he texted saying that I got his position and that I need to work for it, try my best at it and get the job done,” Cordova said.