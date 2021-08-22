High schools countdown: 'Strong as an ox' Lorenzo Mele following in brother's footsteps at Salpointe

Mele is expected to start at right tackle this season, the same spot Matteo played with the Lancers from 2014-17.

“I’ve always looked up to Matteo in my athletic career, and he’s been a big influence on everything that I do,” Mele said. “I always tried to push him as much as I could even though he was so much bigger and stronger than I was. But we always competed against each other and we always played the same sports.”

The Mele brothers often played baseball, lacrosse and basketball, but the two have shined on the offensive line in football. Neither Mele played organized football until their freshman seasons. Fortunately for Lorenzo — also known as ‘Enzo — he had the privilege of watching Matteo and studying the key elements to an elite high school career: weightlifting, two-a-day practices, state championship games and college recruitment.

“That’s where I decided to play football, just watching him. It was a great asset having him come home every night and let me know what Salpointe football was like and how great the program is. It was fun seeing my brother out there doing what he did. … He’s definitely been through it, so he understands the whole process. He always tells me to keep my head down and keep working.”