High schools countdown: 'Strong as an ox' Lorenzo Mele following in brother's footsteps at Salpointe

The Star is counting down the top high school football players in Southern Arizona. Up next: Salpointe Catholic offensive tackle Lorenzo Mele.
Name: Lorenzo Mele
Rundown: Mele is a 6-foot-4, 255-pound senior at Salpointe.
Who he is: Mele’s older brother, Matteo Mele, is currently an offensive lineman for the Washington Huskies, and while younger bro is following big bro’s steps at Salpointe, Lorenzo is probably more comparable to his grandfather, former Arizona Wildcat and Green Bay Packer Bill Leuck.
“We’re very close. I love him,” Mele said of his grandfather. “He’s just such a great human and the kindest man I know. Back in the day they always called him the gentle giant. He was the nicest guy you’d ever meet off the field, but on the field he was a completely different person. I obviously never got to see that side of him, he’s just the biggest gentle giant I know. He’s a great man.”
Salpointe head coach Eric Rogers sees similarities between Leuck and Mele, who he calls a “quiet leader” for the Lancers.
“Sometimes I gotta find a way to tick him off before games. … You gotta say something to fire him up, because when he plays angry, he’s freaking really good,” Rogers said. “He comes in and just works. He’s the first one in and the last one to leave, and he’s just got this quietness to him, but the guys see it.”
Mele is expected to start at right tackle this season, the same spot Matteo played with the Lancers from 2014-17.
“I’ve always looked up to Matteo in my athletic career, and he’s been a big influence on everything that I do,” Mele said. “I always tried to push him as much as I could even though he was so much bigger and stronger than I was. But we always competed against each other and we always played the same sports.”
The Mele brothers often played baseball, lacrosse and basketball, but the two have shined on the offensive line in football. Neither Mele played organized football until their freshman seasons. Fortunately for Lorenzo — also known as ‘Enzo — he had the privilege of watching Matteo and studying the key elements to an elite high school career: weightlifting, two-a-day practices, state championship games and college recruitment.
“That’s where I decided to play football, just watching him. It was a great asset having him come home every night and let me know what Salpointe football was like and how great the program is. It was fun seeing my brother out there doing what he did. … He’s definitely been through it, so he understands the whole process. He always tells me to keep my head down and keep working.”
Salpointe's loss to Scottsdale Saguaro at Arizona Stadium in the 2017 state championship, Mele’s senior season, “inspired me to one day get to that level and one day bring back another state championship to Salpointe," Lorenzo said.
Two years later, Matteo was back at Arizona Stadium making his first collegiate start at center for UW, when the Huskies routed the Wildcats 51-27.
“It was a big day for all of us. It’s one thing to see his first start, but it’s another thing when it’s at the University of Arizona and in his hometown,” Lorenzo said. “It was special for all of us, and he had a great game.”
Lorenzo’s recruiting trajectory isn’t on pace with Matteo’s path, but he’s thankful to model after big bro and prove himself as the next Mele standout at Salpointe.
“It was a lot of hard work and I had to prove myself,” he said. “But it was great to see my work pay off and finally start at Salpointe.”
Proof he’s good: Mele has scholarship offers from “a couple smaller schools,” but is hopeful Division I programs pursue, including the hometown Arizona Wildcats.
“I’m waiting to see after this year if bigger schools come,” he said.
Mele attended two camps at the UA since the hiring of the new football staff, and could end up as a Wildcat.
“If I was given the opportunity, I’d definitely take it,” said Mele.
Whatever school he plays football for, Mele plans to major in business and become an entrepreneur.
“He’s just a great kid. He’s got a 3.8 GPA and is very bright and just a great kid,” Rogers said. “He does everything right off the field as he does on the field. … If he wants to be a doctor, then he’s going to be a doctor. If he wants to be an attorney, a superior court judge, Lorenzo can do anything he puts his mind to.”
He said it: “He’s got so much upside. He’s strong as an ox and the time in the weight room for him has been awesome. He’s so much bigger and stronger, and to me, his upside is through the roof. I’m still blown away that he doesn’t have any scholarship offers. … Lorenzo is capable of doing anything and everything that he wants to do.” — Rogers