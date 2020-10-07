High schools countdown: Sunnyside duo hopes to bring senior leadership to youthful Blue Devils

Gonzales is embracing the responsibility of being a senior.

“When things get tough or when we need someone to speak up, I want to be that person that steps in,” the linebacker said.

Gonzales knows that Sunnyside’s inexperience contributed to an uneven 2019 campaign and a 3-7 record that wasn’t indicative of the direction of the program. Five of the team’s top six tacklers a season ago were sophomores.

“We were all like little puppies last year,” he said. “Now we’re older and we’re stronger. We were in almost every game we played, and we expect more wins this year.”

Proof they’re good: Galvez has pure speed, a reason why he led the Blue Devils with 600 receiving yards and four touchdowns last fall. Three of his scores went for 70 yards or more.

“I just check out the defense before the snap and then later in the game we know where some broken coverages might be,” Galvez said. “Sometimes there's a corner where I know he can’t keep up with me and I’m just going to run, and Deion (Conde) is just going to throw the ball deep.”

Gonzales averaged 9.3 tackles per game last season. During the quarantine, he lifted weights and added more muscle to improve his tackling.