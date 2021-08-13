High schools countdown: Sunnyside QB Deion Conde adds new dimension to game

The junior said he’s hoping to run more this season. Conde spent a bulk of the offseason improving his footwork and durability.

“I feel comfortable running outside the pocket this year,” he said. “I’ve gained more weight and I'm able to take more hits now.”

Sunnyside will open its season Sept. 3 against Desert View. The Blue Devils lost 20-6 to the Jaguars in 2019, and have revenge on their minds.

“We’ve already been watching a lot of film and game planning to beat them,” Conde said. “That's the main game we've been talking about this year.”

Proof he’s good: Posey doesn’t consider his QB a one-hit wonder after an eye-popping freshman year. In fact, he said Conde is a much more experienced player than his resume suggests.

“His anticipation is off the charts,” Posey said. “He throws the ball into windows that are not even close to being open and all of the sudden the ball is in the receiver’s hands.”

One of Conde’s best features, Posey said, is his knowledge and understanding of the team’s offense.

“He's got everything down now,” Posey explained. “You can’t confuse him, you can’t mess him up.”