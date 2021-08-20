High schools countdown: Sunnyside's Eddie Lopez 'might be the best corner in town'

Lopez also happens to be one of the better cornerbacks in Southern Arizona. Sunnyside coach Glenn Posey has seen the defensive back blossom over the last several seasons.

“He’s so athletic,” Posey said. “He just makes play after play after play.”

Lopez broke out as a sophomore in 2019, recording 112 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups. Because the pandemic limited the Blue Devils to just one game last season, Lopez felt robbed of the opportunity to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

“As a team, we used this offseason to get better and closer,” Lopez said. “We had last year taken away from us and now we’re ready.”

Proof he’s good: Posey has the ultimate confidence in his corner, feeling that any ball thrown his way could wind up in his hands — or at the very least be knocked away from the receiver.

“It’s impressive to watch his ability when he makes a break on a ball,” Posey said. “He gets there and closes down the window.”

Lopez credits the Blue Devils' one-on-one drills for his shutdown skills, along with training techniques that focus on strength and footwork. Both Posey and Lopez agreed that it’s hard to get by him now in the open field.