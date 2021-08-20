High schools countdown: Sunnyside's Eddie Lopez 'might be the best corner in town'

The Star is counting down the top high school football players in Southern Arizona. Up today: Sunnyside cornerback Eddie Lopez.
Name: Eddie Lopez
Rundown: Lopez is a 6-foot-1-inch senior cornerback for the Sunnyside Blue Devils.
Who he is: In addition to balancing a hectic schedule as a high school student and football player, Lopez recently added another challenge to juggle.
“I have a job,” Lopez said. “I am here and there going back and forth to school and work.”
Weekdays are for school and football. Then on the weekends, Lopez works eight-hour shifts at a QuikTrip near his home.
The workload is a lot but you’ll never hear Lopez complain about it. His desire to handle it stems from his close relationship with his grandmother.
“My grandma means everything to me,” Lopez said. “She wants to see me be the best version of myself. She thinks I can do a lot more than I’m doing now, so I just have time to prove myself.”
Lopez gives half of the money he earns to his mother to cover meals and bills.
“Everything I do is for my family,” Lopez said. “I see this as my time to become a better man.”
Lopez also happens to be one of the better cornerbacks in Southern Arizona. Sunnyside coach Glenn Posey has seen the defensive back blossom over the last several seasons.
“He’s so athletic,” Posey said. “He just makes play after play after play.”
Lopez broke out as a sophomore in 2019, recording 112 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups. Because the pandemic limited the Blue Devils to just one game last season, Lopez felt robbed of the opportunity to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
“As a team, we used this offseason to get better and closer,” Lopez said. “We had last year taken away from us and now we’re ready.”
Proof he’s good: Posey has the ultimate confidence in his corner, feeling that any ball thrown his way could wind up in his hands — or at the very least be knocked away from the receiver.
“It’s impressive to watch his ability when he makes a break on a ball,” Posey said. “He gets there and closes down the window.”
Lopez credits the Blue Devils' one-on-one drills for his shutdown skills, along with training techniques that focus on strength and footwork. Both Posey and Lopez agreed that it’s hard to get by him now in the open field.
“He might be the best corner in town,” Posey said.
In addition to handling duties in the secondary, Lopez is expected to play a major role in kickoff returns and punt returns.
“He really can do it all,” Posey said.
He said it: “I believe in myself, I believe in Coach Posey. The coaches have just done a really good job of helping me build on and off the field.” — Lopez
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA