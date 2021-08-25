High schools countdown: Tanque Verde's Jack Endean already has offers from Arizona, Cal

Added Endean: “It’s just nice to play for people who went from Tucson to playing in college and even some of them in the pros. They know what they’re doing and understand that sometimes Tucson doesn’t get the most love, so they can show us how to do that.”

Endean will sit the first game of the season against Santa Rita because of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s transfer rule, though he's planning to appeal the ruling.

“It’s out of my control, so I don’t try to worry about it. … I’m trying to be a players coach as much as I can. Not going to lie, it's kind of difficult, but it’s out of my control,” Endean said. “I see it as a positive and I just want to help the other guys and get a chance to learn.”

Proof he’s good: Endean already has scholarship offers from both Arizona and Cal. He has also visited Michigan, Michigan State and SMU, and plans to return to those schools for unofficial visits.

“I’m just trying to get some film to get out there,” Endean said. “I pass the eyeball test and my workout tape is good, but I just need a highlight tape to validate it.”

He said it: “Jackie is that kid you’re looking for. He’s that kid that every program wants, and it starts off the field. He’s a great young man, treats people the right way, he’s a great student and he’s got interest sbeyond football. On the football field, he’s just a workaholic and an old-school gym rat that just can’t get enough practice, reps, work to try and improve. Those are the kind of kids you want to surround yourself with, especially in high school.” — Dobyns

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.