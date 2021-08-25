High schools countdown: Tanque Verde's Jack Endean already has offers from Arizona, Cal

The Star is counting down the top high school football players in Southern Arizona. Up today: Tanque Verde offensive tackle Jack Endean.
Name: Jack Endean
Rundown: Endean is a 6-foot-6-inch, 280-pound junior at Tanque Verde.
Who he is: Unlike most kids, Endean’s earliest memories of football was around an NFL team. Not just any team, but Al Davis’ Oakland Raiders.
Endean’s father, Ty Endean, served on the medical staff for both the Raiders and the NHL's San Jose Sharks. After the Endeans moved to Tucson, Ty became the team doctor at Cienega during the height of Nemer Hassey’s tenure with the Bobcats.
“He took me to NFL training camp when I was 10, and he showed me that you can watch and learn a lot about people by watching them. That’s something that I’ve always had to my benefit. I’ve been raised around football, whether it was training camp or being around the guys at Cienega,” Jack Endean said. “I could see what to do and what not to do. That’s something I’ve always been blessed with.”
Endean inherited his size from his father, who was an offensive lineman at Sacramento State and played briefly in the NFL.
“He realized he wasn’t capable of that talent, but he knew he wanted to be around football,” Jack said. “That’s when he went to medical school and then with his fellowship, that’s when he was able to work with the Raiders, and he’s been doing that ever since.”
Jack Endean knew he was destined to play football, especially given his imposing stature.
“I’ve been big my whole life, so I’ve always been told that I can’t do many things outside of football,” he said. “Playing football gives me a chance to have fun, but also be aggressive, and that’s a good thing because I won’t get in trouble for it. … It also gives me a platform. I’ve always wanted to use it to help other people and show how football can be used to better your life.”
Endean began his high school career at Salpointe Catholic, where he played behind current UCLA lineman Bruno Fina and Oregon’s Jonah Miller, among others. He learned how to "turn on that nasty switch,” Endean said.
“If you’re a big kid in Tucson, a lot of times you’re able to dominate a smaller opponent, but you have to play with that nasty attitude, because on the next level, all those kids are just as big, just as strong and just as fast as you, and that mental and emotional side is where that separation comes; Jackie’s got that,” said Tanque Verde coach Jay Dobyns, a former Arizona Wildcat and ex-assistant coach at Salpointe Catholic.
Endean's offensive line coach at TVHS is Jeff Kiewell, who played for the UA and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.
“Tanque Verde is just a good school, especially academically, which is always a good thing. Coach Dobyns is just an amazing person, and he cares about each one of us as people,” Endean said. “He cares more about us as people than players, and he’s just someone you can depend on, someone who can show you how to be a man, and he’s just a great football coach.”
Added Endean: “It’s just nice to play for people who went from Tucson to playing in college and even some of them in the pros. They know what they’re doing and understand that sometimes Tucson doesn’t get the most love, so they can show us how to do that.”
Endean will sit the first game of the season against Santa Rita because of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s transfer rule, though he's planning to appeal the ruling.
“It’s out of my control, so I don’t try to worry about it. … I’m trying to be a players coach as much as I can. Not going to lie, it's kind of difficult, but it’s out of my control,” Endean said. “I see it as a positive and I just want to help the other guys and get a chance to learn.”
Proof he’s good: Endean already has scholarship offers from both Arizona and Cal. He has also visited Michigan, Michigan State and SMU, and plans to return to those schools for unofficial visits.
“I’m just trying to get some film to get out there,” Endean said. “I pass the eyeball test and my workout tape is good, but I just need a highlight tape to validate it.”
He said it: “Jackie is that kid you’re looking for. He’s that kid that every program wants, and it starts off the field. He’s a great young man, treats people the right way, he’s a great student and he’s got interest sbeyond football. On the football field, he’s just a workaholic and an old-school gym rat that just can’t get enough practice, reps, work to try and improve. Those are the kind of kids you want to surround yourself with, especially in high school.” — Dobyns
