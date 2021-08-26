High schools countdown: Two-way star Kamden Gambrell excited for expanded role at Sabino

“He’s a big-time dude in the league and makes a lot of noise. He goes after that top receiver every week and shuts them down,” Gambrell said. “That’s my main goal: To go out against their best player, shut him down and make that matchup my night. … You gotta be a little gritty and mean-mug, but I believe corner is the hardest position on the field, because you’re guarding the guy backwards, and you have to imitate what he does and know what he does.”

Gambrell intercepted one passs in eight games last season at Salpointe Catholic. He’s hoping for even better results at Sabino; Gambrell has set his sights on breaking Sabino’s single-season interception record (5) and establishing himself as one of the most impactful defensive backs to come out of Southern Arizona in recent history.

“I just want to leave my legacy in Tucson,” Gambrell said. “When I leave to go off to college, I just want everyone to know that Kamden Gambrell was here and this was once his town.”

Proof he’s good: Gambrell has received college attention from Northern Arizona and Morgan State, as well as some D-II and D-III schools.

“I’m just waiting for that big-time offer to pop off for me,” Gambrell said.