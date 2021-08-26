 Skip to main content
High schools countdown: Two-way star Kamden Gambrell excited for expanded role at Sabino
editor's pick top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

High schools countdown: Two-way star Kamden Gambrell excited for expanded role at Sabino

Salpointe Catholic Kamden Gambrell hauls in a pass against Chandler Hamilton during last year's Open Division playoff game. Gambrell has transferred to Sabino, and will be on the field when the Sabercats start their 2021 season on Friday night.

 Darryl Webb, Special for the Arizona Daily Star 2010

The Star is counting down the top high school football players in Southern Arizona. Up today: Sabino two-way standout Kamden Gambrell.

Name: Kamden Gambrell

Rundown: Gambrell is a 5-foot-11-inch, 179-pound senior at Sabino.

Who he is: Gambrell doesn’t just specialize in offense, defense or special teams — he’s a master at all three, which is why Sabino coach Ryan McBrayer is hesitant to label his position.

On offense, Gambrell plays slot receiver. And on defense, he’s either a cornerback, nickel back or safety depending on the defensive package.

“He is a guy that is a very special athlete, so we’re kind of moving him around and finding spots where he could reach his full potential and continue to maximize it,” McBrayer said. “Anything we can do to get him in the best spot for him and our defense. He’s a guy that needs to be on the field and in a position where we can get him the ball.”

Gambrell’s already got one win under his belt.

After transferring from Salpointe Catholic following the 2020 season, Gambrell was at risk of missing the first month of the season due to the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s transfer rules.

Fighting for Gambrell’s eligibility was a “nerve-wracking experience” for the Sabino standout, but he won his appeal in a hearing with the AIA earlier this month. He'll be available to play for Sabino starting Friday, when the Sabercats take on Chandler's Arizona College Prep on the road.

“You just never know what’s going to happen with the AIA board. I just got my case together and everything, and it was a big hassle, but at the end of the day it all went through and we’re looking real good for the season,” said Gambrell. “I just can’t wait to get back out there.”

Now that he's a Sabercat, Gambrell plans to apply the knowledge he’s gained from playing behind Salpointe's defensive backs, including Ohio State second-year player Lathan Ransom.

“He taught me a whole lot with the cornerback position, technique and footwork,” Gambrell said of Ransom. “I give him a ton of credit, because he helped me craft my game to what it was today.”

Transferring to a new program was an easy transition for Gambrell, who grew up and played Pop Warner with several Sabercats, including Derek Sanchez, Nezayah Stubblefield and Levi Miranda, among others. As Gambrell puts it: “It’s a brotherhood out there.”

Gambrell is being recruited as a defensive back, so he emulates his approach as a cornerback to Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey, who is widely considered one of the lockdown cornerbacks in the NFL.

“He’s a big-time dude in the league and makes a lot of noise. He goes after that top receiver every week and shuts them down,” Gambrell said. “That’s my main goal: To go out against their best player, shut him down and make that matchup my night. … You gotta be a little gritty and mean-mug, but I believe corner is the hardest position on the field, because you’re guarding the guy backwards, and you have to imitate what he does and know what he does.”

Gambrell intercepted one passs in eight games last season at Salpointe Catholic. He’s hoping for even better results at Sabino; Gambrell has set his sights on breaking Sabino’s single-season interception record (5) and establishing himself as one of the most impactful defensive backs to come out of Southern Arizona in recent history.

“I just want to leave my legacy in Tucson,” Gambrell said. “When I leave to go off to college, I just want everyone to know that Kamden Gambrell was here and this was once his town.”

Salpointe's Kam Gambrell uses his head as the ball bounces off his helmet and  into this hands for a touchdown early in the third quarter against Casa Grande Vista Grande in 2019. Gambrell will play both ways this season for Sabino after transferring to the east-side school this offseason.

Proof he’s good: Gambrell has received college attention from Northern Arizona and Morgan State, as well as some D-II and D-III schools.

“I’m just waiting for that big-time offer to pop off for me,” Gambrell said.

He said it: “He’s been everything that was said about him. From the time he walked onto the football field, there was no hiding in the back or waiting for other guys; he took on a leadership role immediately. It’s always great to have guys who can make plays on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, but he’s the guy that’s talking, lining people up the right way and always asking questions. He’s making sure he’s on the same page with what the coaches are asking of him, and he just goes fast and is the baller that he is.” — McBrayer

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

