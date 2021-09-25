Improved route-running has Sunnyside's Armando Guzman finding the end zone

Because of that allotted freedom, Conde needs to be in sync with his receivers as much as possible. The engine has run smoothly so far with Sunnyside posting an average of 29 points per game this year.

The complexity of the offense is why it’s taken Guzman until his senior year to crack the code. Guzman admitted he felt lost at times when trying to decipher what routes to run.

“Our receivers have to make decisions,” Posey said. “Once they understand what kind of routes we want to run versus certain coverages, they start to think the game a little bit better. That first year or two, you’re going to make mistakes then improve over time.”

Guzman finally “got it” during spring drills, Posey said. Guzman spent time with the coaching staff working on understanding coverages and how he can attack specific looks.

“He was way ahead of the curve when we showed back up (in the fall),” Posey said. “He’s done a great job of owning it and you could see the light bulb was on for him.”

As a result, Conde was beginning to look Guzman’s way more and more as the receiver got open in drills. That’s translated to Friday nights.