In reversal, Cienega High School 'continuing to move forward' with plans to play football

There might be football in Vail after all.

Cienega High School principal Kim Middleton announced Saturday evening a "plan for continuing to move forward with our 2020-21 Cienega football season." Her letter to parents, which was posted to the school's social media feeds, came less than 48 hours after Bobcats coach Pat Nugent suspended all football activity until further notice, citing Pima County's recommendation that teams not play contact sports until COVID-19 cases decrease.

Middleton said Cienega will be implementing a three-step strategy to play:

• Cienega's football players will "bubbled" into groups and will not participate in on-campus learning;

• Players and coaches will take regular COVID-19 tests. The principal said she is "working on a process" to get it done;

• Families will be required to sign waivers for their children to play.