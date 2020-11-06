Ironwood Ridge-Sierra Vista Buena football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test in school

Ironwood Ridge's home opener against Sierra Vista Buena Friday night was canceled less than two hours before kickoff, after IRHS coach James Hardy told the Star that Buena reported at least one positive COVID-19 test in the school.

Just prior to pregame warmups, the Colts packed up its gear onto the team bus and returned to Sierra Vista, although it's possible no one on the Buena football team contracted the coronavirus.

This is the latest high school football game in Southern Arizona to get canceled. Salpointe Catholic entered a two-week quarantine in early October after a Lancer tested positive for COVID-19. Sahuarita's opener against Nogales was also canceled last week following a positive test. Sahuarita and Nogales both had to cancel their games this week, leaving Cienega and Sabino without opponents, but the Mustangs scheduled Amphitheater late Thursday night.

