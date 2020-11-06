 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ironwood Ridge-Sierra Vista Buena football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test in school

Ironwood Ridge-Sierra Vista Buena football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test in school

Sierra Vista Buena's Keyon Taylor (4) keeps the ball during the second half of their game at Salpointe Catholic High School, 1545 E. Copper St., in Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 23, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Ironwood Ridge's home opener against Sierra Vista Buena Friday night was canceled less than two hours before kickoff, after IRHS coach James Hardy told the Star that Buena reported at least one positive COVID-19 test in the school. 

Just prior to pregame warmups, the Colts packed up its gear onto the team bus and returned to Sierra Vista, although it's possible no one on the Buena football team contracted the coronavirus. 

This is the latest high school football game in Southern Arizona to get canceled. Salpointe Catholic entered a two-week quarantine in early October after a Lancer tested positive for COVID-19. Sahuarita's opener against Nogales was also canceled last week following a positive test. Sahuarita and Nogales both had to cancel their games this week, leaving Cienega and Sabino without opponents, but the Mustangs scheduled Amphitheater late Thursday night. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 Southern Arizona high school football players in 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News