'It's a privilege to play': Buena High School doing what it can to fill out schedule

On two days’ notice, Buena had to prepare for a road trip to San Tan Valley.

The following week, Salpointe Catholic entered a two-week quarantine so Buena was left exploring for other opponents and beat Paradise Valley 58-6 on the road.

With the power of Twitter, Facebook and the Arizona Interscholastic Association website calendar, Thomas discovered options for his team to play football.

Two consecutive weeks, two opponents the Colts had no intentions in playing when the schedule was first released. The week-by-week method of how Buena navigates through its schedule is a current sign of the times.

“It’s different and you just never know who you’re going to prepare for so it’s hard to watch film on those guys, because it’s like, ‘Hey, we can play this team or we can play somebody else,’ so basically we just try to get ourselves better,” Thomas said.

“If we get better, then we’ll be able to execute. We just have to focus on us, because we never know who we’re going to play. … We don’t know if we’re going to get another opportunity to play next week or not so when we got an opportunity to play, we were like, ‘Hey, let’s go.’ We don’t want to wait on anybody else.”