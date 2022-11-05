 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Jay Dobyns resigns after three seasons as Tanque Verde's football coach

  • Updated
110720-spt-hsfb tanque verde-p11.JPG

Tanque Verde coach Jay Dobyns went 15-9 over three seasons.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star 2020

Jay Dobyns, the former Arizona Wildcats standout and undercover agent who reinvented himself as a successful high school football coach, has resigned his post at Tanque Verde High School.

Dobyns tweeted a lengthy statement on Saturday saying that he's "advised those who are part of the TV program of my decision."  The Hawks' season ended Friday night with a 32-0 loss to Morenci in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

Dobyns went 15-9 over three seasons at Tanque Verde following a lengthy stint as a Salpointe Catholic assistant. His first Tanque Verde team went 3-0 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

"It has been wonderful coaching youth and high school sports in Tucson for 25+ years," Dobyns tweeted. "Much of the 'wonderfulness' I've enjoyed is due to all the people who touched my life in so many positive ways."

People are also reading…

Dobyns went on to thank Salpointe Catholic, where he coached before moving to Tanque Verde; his opponents; and media members.

"You have all made my life better every day you were in it," he said. "The wins, losses, ups and downs will fade over time. It is the relationships that will last."

Sabino advances in state 3A 49-23 win over San Tan Foothills.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sabino defeats San Tan Foothills in first round of high school playoffs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News