Jay Dobyns resigns after three seasons as Tanque Verde's football coach

Jay Dobyns, the former Arizona Wildcats standout and undercover agent who reinvented himself as a successful high school football coach, has resigned his post at Tanque Verde High School.

Dobyns tweeted a lengthy statement on Saturday saying that he's "advised those who are part of the TV program of my decision." The Hawks' season ended Friday night with a 32-0 loss to Morenci in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

Dobyns went 15-9 over three seasons at Tanque Verde following a lengthy stint as a Salpointe Catholic assistant. His first Tanque Verde team went 3-0 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

"It has been wonderful coaching youth and high school sports in Tucson for 25+ years," Dobyns tweeted. "Much of the 'wonderfulness' I've enjoyed is due to all the people who touched my life in so many positive ways."

Dobyns went on to thank Salpointe Catholic, where he coached before moving to Tanque Verde; his opponents; and media members.

"You have all made my life better every day you were in it," he said. "The wins, losses, ups and downs will fade over time. It is the relationships that will last."