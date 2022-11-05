Jay Dobyns resigns after three seasons as Tanque Verde's football coach

Arizona Daily Star
Jay Dobyns, the former Arizona Wildcats standout and undercover agent who reinvented himself as a successful high school football coach, has resigned his post at Tanque Verde High School.
Dobyns tweeted a lengthy statement on Saturday saying that he's "advised those who are part of the TV program of my decision." The Hawks' season ended Friday night with a 32-0 loss to Morenci in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Dobyns went 15-9 over three seasons at Tanque Verde following a lengthy stint as a Salpointe Catholic assistant. His first Tanque Verde team went 3-0 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
"It has been wonderful coaching youth and high school sports in Tucson for 25+ years," Dobyns tweeted. "Much of the 'wonderfulness' I've enjoyed is due to all the people who touched my life in so many positive ways."
Dobyns went on to thank Salpointe Catholic, where he coached before moving to Tanque Verde; his opponents; and media members.
"You have all made my life better every day you were in it," he said. "The wins, losses, ups and downs will fade over time. It is the relationships that will last."
Sabino advances in state 3A 49-23 win over San Tan Foothills.
Kelly Presnell
Photos: Sabino routs San Tan Foothills 49-23, opening round of state 3A football playoffs
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's Brit Roberson (19) dives over San Tan Foothills' Elijah Perez (8) ending his run-after-catch with a touchdown in the second quarter in their opening round game of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's Devon Waxwood (12) bats the ball away from San Tan Foothills' Jaiden Pacheco (5) but gets called for pass interference in the first quarter in their opening round game of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's quarterback Cameron Hackworth (1) has his hair flying as he throws to his receivers in the team's pre-game workout before their playoff game against San Tan Foothills in the opening round of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's Shamar Berryhill (4) gets clear of San Tan Foothills' Eugenio Sandoval (4) to reel in a bomb and score early in the first quarter in their opening round game of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's Mason Cade (8) batters his way up the middle on a carry against San Tan Foothills in the first quarter in their opening round game of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's Dominik Wayne-Parsons (9) dumps San Tan Foothills' Elijah Fields (88) after Jos catch in the first quarter in their opening round game of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's Mason Cade (8) picks his way through San Tan Foothills' Jaiden Pacheco (5), bottom, and Dallas Samuelu (34) for a gain in the third quarter in their opening round game of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's Cameron Hackworth (1) manages to shot putt a pass into empty space in the arms of San Tan Foothills' Roy Kimble Martin (66) to avoid the sack the second quarter in their opening round game of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's Francisco Contreras (58), left and David Cordova II (3) team up to shut down San Tan Foothills' Colton Hoffman (18) on a carry in the second quarter in their opening round game of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's Jeremy Gigstad (81) high-steps his way out of the reach of San Tan Foothills' Dallas Samuelu (34) following his catch in the opening round game of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's Devon Waxwood (12) pushes out of the hands of San Tan Foothills' Gabe Fuentes (50) on a third quarter punt return in their state 3A football playoff game at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's Andres Baca (2) tears out the grip of San Tan Foothills' Emilio Soto (6) on his way to the end zone in the third quarter in their opening round game of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's Jack Hammond (64) puts pressure on San Tan Foothills' Chris Speck (14) and his pass attempt in the third quarter in their opening round game of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Cris Contreras and his Pokémon Charizard costume is the first of the students in the LitterBox, the student section at Sabino High School for the Sabercats game against San Tan Foothill in the opening round game of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino vs Queen Creek, state 3A football playoffs
Sabino's Mason Cade (8) sports a tape over his mouth to start the third quarter against San Tan Foothills in their opening round game of the state 3A football playoffs at Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 4, 2022. Cade was assessed an unsportsmanlike penalty at the close of the second quarter.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!