Jordan Thomas shining during Ironwood Ridge's uneven year

“I felt like this game was a good outing for me, but obviously just disappointed with the loss,” Thomas said.

The running back is now over 400 rushing yards and close to 200 receiving yards.

“I’ve had some good games this year, some not so good ones,” Thomas said. “I just want to keep going, keep getting better.”

There’s certainly some talent outside of Thomas on the Ironwood Ridge roster. Senior backfield mate Landon Billings is having his best season as a high schooler. Prior to the Cienega game, Billings actually had a higher yards-per-carry average than Thomas.

“We really set each other up well,” Thomas said. “I’m just one person on our offense and we have a lot of guys that make plays.”

Thomas’ play has started to earn him potential college recognition.

“A couple Ivy League schools like Colombia have reached out to me,” he said. “I feel honored because that means you’re not just an athlete, but you’re also smart as well.”

As the Nighthawks aim to close out the last month of the season on a high note, keeping Thomas involved and finding different ways to get him the ball will be critical.

“When you have playmakers like that you have to do the best you can to get them the ball,” Hardy said.

