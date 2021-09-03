Just like old times: Electric atmosphere helps Salpointe rout CDO

Friday night under the lights during Salpointe Catholic High School’s 56-0 rout of Canyon del Oro was so normal that it felt new.

That’s because for the first time since the 2019 season, the Lancers hosted a home game that didn’t require social distancing, face masks and other pandemic-related protocols.

“This offseason and coming up to this game, it was way different than last season,” said Salpointe coach Eric Rogers. “There’s so many things happening. We can pack this place, the band is here, the Quarterback Club (SCHS booster club) and there’s so many things going on, and I somehow end up in the middle of all of it.

“I didn’t have all this stuff last year. … It’s a team effort and that was fun, man. I’m ecstatic.”

Even the stadium lights, the latest upgrade to the Lancers’ football venue, were new and had special flickering effects anytime Salpointe scored a touchdown.

The part that didn’t feel new? Salpointe displaying a dominant performance at home.

Lancers quarterback Treyson Bourguet, rated as the Star’s top football player in Southern Arizona, finished 12 of 16 for 175 yards with four touchdowns. Bourguet was also third on the team in rushing with 69 yards on six carries.