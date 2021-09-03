Just like old times: Electric atmosphere helps Salpointe rout CDO

Friday night under the lights during Salpointe Catholic High School’s 56-0 rout of Canyon del Oro was so normal that it felt new.
That’s because for the first time since the 2019 season, the Lancers hosted a home game that didn’t require social distancing, face masks and other pandemic-related protocols.
“This offseason and coming up to this game, it was way different than last season,” said Salpointe coach Eric Rogers. “There’s so many things happening. We can pack this place, the band is here, the Quarterback Club (SCHS booster club) and there’s so many things going on, and I somehow end up in the middle of all of it.
“I didn’t have all this stuff last year. … It’s a team effort and that was fun, man. I’m ecstatic.”
Even the stadium lights, the latest upgrade to the Lancers’ football venue, were new and had special flickering effects anytime Salpointe scored a touchdown.
The part that didn’t feel new? Salpointe displaying a dominant performance at home.
Lancers quarterback Treyson Bourguet, rated as the Star’s top football player in Southern Arizona, finished 12 of 16 for 175 yards with four touchdowns. Bourguet was also third on the team in rushing with 69 yards on six carries.
Friday was a night of firsts for Bourguet, who played his first football game without wearing glasses and instead wore contacts.
“My whole life playing football, I’d just take my glasses off and play with whatever I could see,” Bourguet said. “Finally, my parents convinced me to get contacts. My mom said, ‘Play with contacts and see how it goes.’ I took the glasses off, put contacts in and it worked out.”
Bourguet connected with senior wide receiver Michael Aguirre for the first touchdown of the game — and the season — with a 28-yard strike over the middle.
Bourguet followed it up with an 8-yard screen pass to receiver Antonio Martinez, who finished the contest with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
“They took control of the game. When they got the ball, they made someone miss, got extra yards and made me look good,” Bourguet said.
After a sluggish start to the third quarter, Bryce Robinson hauled in a 26-yard pass from Bourguet to capture a 35-0 lead for the Lancers. Running back Anthony Wilhite tacked on 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Salpointe held CDO’s offense to 118 yards of offense, and the Dorado’s averaged 2.7 yards per play compared to the Lancers’ 9.7. Salpointe finished the night with 418 yards of total offense.
“We’ve worked extremely hard for this moment. … There’s still a lot of things we need to work on, but the execution was there,” Rogers said.
Up next: Salpointe (1-0) will have a bye week before taking on Cienega in Vail. CDO (0-1) will have its home opener next Friday against Apache Junction.
