Just like old times: Electric atmosphere helps Salpointe rout CDO
editor's pick
Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet, threw for four touchdowns in his first game wearing contacts instead of glasses.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Friday night under the lights during Salpointe Catholic High School’s 56-0 rout of Canyon del Oro was so normal that it felt new.

That’s because for the first time since the 2019 season, the Lancers hosted a home game that didn’t require social distancing, face masks and other pandemic-related protocols.

“This offseason and coming up to this game, it was way different than last season,” said Salpointe coach Eric Rogers. “There’s so many things happening. We can pack this place, the band is here, the Quarterback Club (SCHS booster club) and there’s so many things going on, and I somehow end up in the middle of all of it.

“I didn’t have all this stuff last year. … It’s a team effort and that was fun, man. I’m ecstatic.”

Even the stadium lights, the latest upgrade to the Lancers’ football venue, were new and had special flickering effects anytime Salpointe scored a touchdown.

The part that didn’t feel new? Salpointe displaying a dominant performance at home.

Salpointe wide receiver Antonio Martinez, right, runs for a big gain during the Lancers' 56-0, season-opening win over Canyon del Oro.

Lancers quarterback Treyson Bourguet, rated as the Star’s top football player in Southern Arizona, finished 12 of 16 for 175 yards with four touchdowns. Bourguet was also third on the team in rushing with 69 yards on six carries.

Friday was a night of firsts for Bourguet, who played his first football game without wearing glasses and instead wore contacts.

“My whole life playing football, I’d just take my glasses off and play with whatever I could see,” Bourguet said. “Finally, my parents convinced me to get contacts. My mom said, ‘Play with contacts and see how it goes.’ I took the glasses off, put contacts in and it worked out.”

Bourguet connected with senior wide receiver Michael Aguirre for the first touchdown of the game — and the season — with a 28-yard strike over the middle.

Bourguet followed it up with an 8-yard screen pass to receiver Antonio Martinez, who finished the contest with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

“They took control of the game. When they got the ball, they made someone miss, got extra yards and made me look good,” Bourguet said.

After a sluggish start to the third quarter, Bryce Robinson hauled in a 26-yard pass from Bourguet to capture a 35-0 lead for the Lancers. Running back Anthony Wilhite tacked on 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Salpointe held CDO’s offense to 118 yards of offense, and the Dorado’s averaged 2.7 yards per play compared to the Lancers’ 9.7. Salpointe finished the night with 418 yards of total offense.

“We’ve worked extremely hard for this moment. … There’s still a lot of things we need to work on, but the execution was there,” Rogers said.

Up next: Salpointe (1-0) will have a bye week before taking on Cienega in Vail. CDO (0-1) will have its home opener next Friday against Apache Junction.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Scores and schedule

Thursday's score

Amphitheater 27, Flowing Wells 24

Friday's scores

Desert View 29, Sunnyside 21

Empire 14, Sahuarita 6

Ironwood Ridge 48, Glendale Ironwood 0

Marana 13, Mountain View 12

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 49, Cienega 6

Pusch Ridge Christian 27, Walden Grove 15

Sabino 41, Catalina Foothills 7

Salpointe Catholic 56, Canyon del Oro 0

Scottsdale Coronado 52, Catalina 6

Sierra Vista Buena 41, Phoenix Barry Goldwater 0

Willcox 17, Tanque Verde 0

Next Friday's 7 p.m. games

Apache Junction at Canyon del Oro

Benson at Tanque Verde

Bisbee at Douglas

Buckeye Verrado at Desert View

Cholla at Casa Grande Vista Grande

Cienega at Sierra Vista Buena

Empire at Safford

Flowing Wells at Surprise Willow Canyon

Gilbert American Leadership Academy at Sabino

Ironwood Ridge at Mesa Desert Ridge

Marana at Tempe

Miami at Catalina

Nogales at Rio Rico

Pueblo at Rincon/University

Pusch Ridge Christian at Mesa Eastmark

Sahuarita at Amphi

Sahuaro at Scottsdale Arcadia

Santa Rita at Scottsdale Prep

Sunnyside at Phoenix South Mountain

Walden Grove at Catalina Foothills

