 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phoenix Desert Vista designs winning blueprint on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 11-4

Phoenix Desert Vista designs winning blueprint on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 11-4

Phoenix Desert Vista tipped and eventually toppled Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 11-4 for an Arizona boys lacrosse victory on March 30.

Neither defenders permitted goals in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL mandates each team must have minority offensive coach for 2022 season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News