Lancers dominate, deliver coach Wolfgang Weber his ninth state championship in 3-1 win over Notre Dame Prep

GILBERT — Winning state soccer championships at Salpointe Catholic almost seems like a given. But that doesn’t make it any easier.

“Honestly, we came into this game focused, concentrated and we knew we had to do whatever was possible,” said Sergio Ruiz de Chavez.

What was possible was de Chavez scoring — he did so twice as the second-seeded Lancers beat No. 4 Scottsdale Notre Dame 3-1 on Tuesday night in the Class 4A state boys soccer final at Williams Field High School. The win gave Salpointe (20-3-2) back-to-back state titles and its third in four years, not to mention the ninth state championship in the illustrious four-decade career of coach Wolfgang Weber.

“I’m really happy for these guys because they worked hard all season long,” Weber said. “And we competed with the best.”

De Chavez was around the ball all night and had more chances to add to his two-goal tally, while freshman Leo Gutierrez notched his 29th of the season in the Lancers’ dominant win.

Gutierrez finishes the team with a team-high in goals (29) and assists (14).