Lancers dominate, deliver coach Wolfgang Weber his ninth state championship in 3-1 win over Notre Dame Prep

GILBERT — Winning state soccer championships at Salpointe Catholic almost seems like a given. But that doesn’t make it any easier.
“Honestly, we came into this game focused, concentrated and we knew we had to do whatever was possible,” said Sergio Ruiz de Chavez.
What was possible was de Chavez scoring — he did so twice as the second-seeded Lancers beat No. 4 Scottsdale Notre Dame 3-1 on Tuesday night in the Class 4A state boys soccer final at Williams Field High School. The win gave Salpointe (20-3-2) back-to-back state titles and its third in four years, not to mention the ninth state championship in the illustrious four-decade career of coach Wolfgang Weber.
“I’m really happy for these guys because they worked hard all season long,” Weber said. “And we competed with the best.”
De Chavez was around the ball all night and had more chances to add to his two-goal tally, while freshman Leo Gutierrez notched his 29th of the season in the Lancers’ dominant win.
Gutierrez finishes the team with a team-high in goals (29) and assists (14).
“As a freshman, in 40 years I have to tell you, there are very few freshmen who have come up to what he has done this year,” Weber said of Gutierrez.
In the 27th minute, de Chavez got behind the defense off a long throw in from Benjamin Meadmore and snuck it past the Notre Dame goalkeeper.
De Chavez added a second from about 10 yards out in the 47th minute, with Albert Aguirre assisting, to put Salpointe firmly in control. Gutierrez’s long-range shot in the upper right corner of the net came in the 50th minute.
Notre Dame scored in the 59th minute, but had few chances throughout the night — especially in the second half.
“I thought that we played a little bit better from the standpoint of possession,” Weber said. “We felt a little more secure once we had that (first) goal because we know defensively we are pretty good.”
Salpointe allowed only 19 goals in 25 games all season.
So with de Chavez graduating, Gutierrez will take the baton.
What’s left for the freshman phenom?
Before rejoining the celebration, Gutierrez said, “Three more.”