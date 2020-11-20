Lancers hope many 'little wins' add up to one big one in Saturday's Class 4A state title match

Salpointe Catholic girls volleyball coach Heather Moore-Martin likes to call them “little wins.”

She tells her team to master the finite details at practice. Do that, she says, and you’ll put yourself in the best possible place to succeed the next day once you leave the court.

“Get fed, get to bed,” she said. “Have your uniform set out in the morning and be ready to go.”

The Lancers (17-2) will hope those small victories can lead to the biggest one of the season. On Saturday, second-seeded Salpointe Catholic will take on undefeated and top-seeded Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep (17-0) in the Class 4A state championship match.

This season marks the fourth time in the last five seasons that Salpointe Catholic has made the state final. The Lancers won back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.

The 11 a.m. start time at Gilbert Mesquite High School has Salpointe Catholic departing Tucson at sunrise. That shouldn’t be a problem, Moore-Martin said: Many of the Lancers have been involved in club volleyball, and know all too well the feeling of leaving Tucson early to go play in Phoenix.

Notre Dame Prep enters the match as the favorite to win, something the Salpointe Catholic team is acutely aware of.