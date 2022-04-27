Lancers sweep Flagstaff to complete perfect season, win state beach volleyball title

For the second time in as many years, Salpointe Catholic is the undefeated state champions in beach volleyball.

The top-seeded Lancers beat No. 2 Flagstaff 5-0 on Wednesday night at Queen Creek Casteel High School to capture their second Division II state crown in as many years. The Lancers finish their season 18-0, while Flagstaff falls to 16-1.

Final: Salpointe Catholic beach volleyball defeats Flagstaff in a 5-0 sweep in the Division II state title match in Queen Creek — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) April 28, 2022

Salpointe coasted through the playoffs, beating Canyon del Oro, Gilbert Christian and Gilbert Mesquite to set up Wednesday's final.

The Lancers went 15-0 a season ago and won the program’s first-ever beach volleyball title by beating Valley Christian.

Salpointe is led by seniors Jaylnn Ransom and Emma Hugeback, who make up the team's top pairing. The second pairing consists of sophomore Sophia Hernandez and junior Francesca Pieroni.

Up next for Salpointe: the pairs state championship. Ransom and Hugeback are seeded No. 7 in Division II, and have earned a bye into the second round. Hernandez and Pieroni will play their first-round match on Monday against a team from Youngker.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

