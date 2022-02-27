 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancers to play for boys, girls state basketball titles on Monday night
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Lancers to play for boys, girls state basketball titles on Monday night

  Updated

Salpointe Lancers's Dillan Baker, left, and Canyon Torres put the squeeze on Glendale Deer Valley's Eric Perkins to force a turnover in last week's Class 4A state semifinal game. The Lancers will play Tuesday night for the title.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

On the final day of the month, Salpointe Catholic can cap a fantastic February with a pair of state basketball championships.

The Lancers' boys and girls basketball teams will play for Class 4A state basketball titles in back-to-back games at Phoenix Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The girls will take on Flagstaff at 6 p.m., with the boys' game against Gilbert Mesquite to follow.

It's been a remarkable winter so far for the Lancers, who won state championships in both boys and girls soccer — with the girls scoring in the final minute of regulation in the final and then winning in penalty kicks

The Lancers are, at least on paper, the better teams heading into Monday's basketball finals. The girls are seeded second, while Flagstaff is fifth. The boys team is seeded first, with Mesquite sixth.

Kylee Callahan leads Salpointe's girls team with an average of 16.2 points per game.

Salpointe's girls are led by senior Kylee Callahan, who leads the team with 16.2 points and 3.3 steals per game. Freshman Taliyah Henderson chips in 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while senior Tessa Hastings adds an average of 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals. She scored a team-high 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the Lancers' 42-29 semifinal win over Chandler Seton Catholic.

Senior Dillan Baker leads the Lancers' boys team with 14.9 points per game while chipping in 5.5 rebounds per game. Senior Julian Riesgo adds 12.1 points and 3.3 steals per game, with junior Canyon Torres (11.8 ppg) and senior Brett Rosenblatt (10.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg) average double-digit points per game.

Monday night marks the second-to-last day for Southern Arizona basketball games this season. Tuesday, Flowing Wells' top-seeded girls team faces No. 3 Goodyear Millennium at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 6 p.m.

High school playoffs this week

MONDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 4A state finals

No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 5 Flagstaff at Phoenix Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 4A state finals

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 6 Gilbert Mesquite at Phoenix Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state finals

No. 1 Flowing Wells vs. No. 3 Goodyear Millennium at Phoenix Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

