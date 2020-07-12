Local high school ADs focused on making fall sports season work

Athletic directors are bracing for the issue of when schools are permitted to bring back students to campuses for in-person learning as it will affect when full-team organized practices can take shape.

With classroom education at schools closed until Aug. 17 at the earliest, both Gruensfelder and Wheeler say it wouldn’t make sense to bring student-athletes back for practices or competitions if schools aren’t ruled safe to open.

“It’s difficult to make a decision when we’re told our school is not an environment where we can bring students on campus, but yet we’re saying our teams of student-athletes can come after school hours,” Gruensfelder said. “How can you determine a safe environment, whether it be on campus or at practice?”

Wheeler thinks that a blended option in which there’s a combination of both online and in-person classes could make it feasible for a phased reopening of student-athlete activities on campuses.

“Phase one for us would be to have five to eight student-athletes on campus at a time,” she said.

Both trains of thought are in-line with what Hines said in his video call.