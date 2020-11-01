Local high school runners thankful for chance to show skills in postseason

“My parents forced me to do (cross country,)” Barber, 17, said. “I’m kind of glad they did. It’s been my favorite sport and it introduced me to my friend group.”

Barber finished first in last week’s meet, with a time of 17:00. He hopes to continue his running career in college.

But first, he hopes to make it to state with his team.

“I got to go individually last year, but cross country is all about running with your friends and competing as a team,” Barber said. “We’ve been a really tight-knit group of friends and teammates. This was our longtime goal, making state as a team.”

Last year, Rincon’s boys team missed out on state by only a few points. This year, they’ve been training hard in order to make it. The team is made up of mostly seniors, all of whom have been running together the past four years.

“It’s definitely been very strange, but I’m thankful that we even have a season,” Barber said. “Me and a couple of the guys trained over the summer, but we didn’t know if we were going to have a season.”