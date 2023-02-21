6A Boys: Tucson, the 6A boys No. 1 overall seed, faces No. 5 Gilbert Perry in one semifinal Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Mountain View High School in Marana. The winner there will face either No. 3 Phoenix Brophy Prep or No. 2 San Luis for the 6A boys title Saturday at 7 p.m. at Dobson High School in Mesa.

4A Boys: Salpointe, the 4A boys No. 1 seed, takes on fourth-seeded Chandler Arizona College Prep Tuesday at 4:30 in one semifinal, also at Mountain View High School in Marana. The winner of that matchup will take on either No. 2 Scottsdale Saguaro or No. 3 Phoenix Goldwater for the 4A boys title Friday at 7 p.m. at Glendale High School.

5A Girls: Catalina Foothills, the 5A girls No. 6 seed, takes on Scottsdale Chaparral at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Coronado High School in Scottsdale in one semifinal matchup. The winner of that game will take on either No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep or No. 4 Queen Creek Casteel for the 5A girls championship on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Dobson High School in Mesa.

4A Girls: Top seed Walden Grove takes on No. 4 Flagstaff in one 4A Girls semifinal Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Glendale High School. No. 2 Salpointe and No. 3 Kingman Lee Williams are in the other semifinal, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday also at Glendale High School. The winner of each matchups play for the 4A Girls state title Friday at 4:45 at Glendale High School.