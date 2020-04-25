Looks can be deceiving for Rachael Fox, Sahuarita's tennis-playing ranch hand with a full ride to the UA

Still, Fox is quick to say that they did well as a team, and then adds that she also did well individually.

"She is a great person, as well as an excellent tennis player," said Sahuarita coach Ray Wardlow.

Fox also excels off the tennis court, as vice president of her school's National Honor Society and a talented musician.

As a freshman, Fox was selected for the Arizona Music Education Award and played the violin in the all-state orchestra. She's been playing the instrument since she was 8 years old, but says while she used to be "a little more aggressive," she now just plays at church on occasion.

She's thankful for the opportunities the violin has afforded her, including a trip to San Anotonio her junior year with Sahuarita's band, which — despite her many accomplishments on the tennis court — is her favorite memory from high school.

Fox, who wants to major in English when she attends the University of Arizona on a full scholarship in the fall, is eyeing a career in teaching. One of the few undetermined factors in Fox's plan is whether she will go for a PhD or pursue another major that allows her to teach at the high school level.