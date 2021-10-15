Marana erases late 21-point deficit to stun Sunnyside

“I told them at halftime: ‘What did we do this summer? It got tough and y’all responded,’” Steward said. “‘So, how are we going to respond? Y’all know what we did this summer is paying off for us.’”

McDaniel’s 16-yard rushing touchdown put the Blue Devils ahead 35-14 with 6:37 left to play.

“In the second half I said, ‘Hey, we’re losing, so just go out there and play and have some fun,’ and they went out, had fun and started playing free and then boom,” Steward said. “That’s the kind of football we want to play.”

Joplin found running back Matthew Jensen for a 42-yard touchdown, and Marana intercepted Conde on the following drive. Joplin answered with a touchdown pass to Chika Ebunoha that pulled the Tigers within one possession with 57.5 seconds left.

After Marana recovered an onside kick, the Tigers marched down to the red zone with a pair of passes to Sam Brown. With three seconds remaining, Joplin darted a pass to Jason Wood to bring the score to 35-34.

Then a decision had to be made.