Marana uses balanced attack, big defensive play to upend Cienega

Entering Friday night, the Marana Tigers averaged 368.8 passing yards per game — most of them coming from star quarterback Elijah Joplin, who is among the top passers in Southern Arizona.

Marana took a more balanced approach in a 41-31 over the win-hungry Cienega Bobcats on Friday, bouncing back from its 59-58 loss to Mesa Eastwood last week.

“I’m proud of them and the boys did a good job coming off a loss,” said Marana head coach Philip Steward. “Coming out here and fighting like that, I’m just proud of them. I tip my hats off to all of them.”

Joplin scored three all-purpose touchdowns on Friday, but the Tigers were led by two-way captain Matthew Jensen, who had two rushing touchdowns and an interception returned for a touchdown.

“I wish I had 12 of him,” Steward said of Jensen. “Him going from defense and then going to offense, doing what he does on offense, back to being our ‘Mike’ linebacker making 11 tackles — I’m happy to have him. He does a lot for us and he’s something special. I hope people notice we have a special guy on our team. … I always tell him: ‘Great players make great plays.’ Tonight he was able to do that.”

“Establishing the run,” was a key component to Marana’s game plan against the Bobcats.

“We saw they struggled against the run. One thing I told my boys is going into this week, (the Bobcats) were going to try and fix it,” Steward said. “We tried to run early, they were stopping it, but we stayed with it. The boys kept saying, ‘Coach, run the ball, run the ball.’”

Cienega starting quarterback Brayden Cherry was held out on Friday with a concussion, and junior Evan Weber started. Weber orchestrated Cienega’s offense inside the red zone, but the Bobcats settled for a 28-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Zane Colson to lead 3-0.

Following a 10-yard touchdown pass from Joplin to Tigers wide receiver Jason Wood, Marana forced Cienega to fumble on its 25-yard line; the Tigers came up empty after a fourth-down snap went over Joplin’s head.

On Cienega’s following fourth-down play, Weber faked his punt attempt and then found junior wide receiver River Ries for a 39-yard completion down Marana’s 10-yard line. Weber rushed in for a 6-yard touchdown for Cienega to move ahead 10-7 at the end of the first half.

Then the Jensen show started.

Marana’s bell-cow running back started off the second half with a goal-line rushing touchdown. Joplin connected with Wood again for a 57-yard touchdown to lead 20-17.

Marana took a 27-17 lead after Weber was knocked down on a pass attempt, with Jensen intercepting the popped up ball and returning it 85 yards for a touchdown.

“I never housed it in my college career, so hats off to him for housing it,” Steward said. “I had a lot of picks but I never housed it.”

Said Jensen: “I saw the ball coming at me and I said, ‘Oh, this is it!’ Once I got the ball, our ‘Spur’ linebacker Lee-vi Nez was like, ‘Run! Run!’ I felt myself starting to slow down and I was getting tired, but he kept cheering me on. I honestly don’t think I would’ve made it without him.”

Leading 27-24 in the fourth quarter, Marana rana fake punt, and Nez picked up the first down on a run. Jensen capped off the drive with a rushing touchdown. Despite a late touchdown by Weber, Marana was able to stave off the Bobcats, marking the first win over Cienega in program history.

“It’s a special moment and I’m just happy for the guys. … They grew up in Marana. They know all about it, so I’m glad I was able to come in and help them do something they’ve been wanting to do for years,” Steward said.

