Meet Sally Ryan, Tucson High's javelin-throwing, 24-hour-shift-working EMT

Hundreds of Tucson High seniors collected their diplomas Thursday night, but only one has the distinction of qualifying for state in the javelin throw while also spending her weekends working as an emergency medical technician.

Sally Ryan’s passion for emergency medicine dates back to middle school, while admittedly the javelin is a much newer love. She picked up the sport just before her senior season after spending the previous few years competing in the 100 and 200 meters, the high jump and the 300 meter hurdles. Earlier in her high school career, Ryan said she “flirted’ with volleyball and took part in theater.

“Nothing stuck too much except for throwing,” she said. “It’s just a really cool thing to do. You’re running and throwing a giant spear. It’s just fun”

Ryan, 18, had a standout first (and last) season throwing for the Badgers, qualifying for state, where she finished 13th. She’s training this summer with the Tucson Elite Athletic Club and is all set to walk onto Pima College’s track and field team in the fall.