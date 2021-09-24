 Skip to main content
Mica Mountain has successful debut, topping Coolidge in first-ever game
editor's pick top story
Mica Mountain's Kaspen Colbert slams his way into the Coolidge defense Friday night. Colbert had 158 rushing yards on 15 attempts as the Thunderbolts won 13-7 in their first game ever.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Friday night marked the first of many games for the Mica Mountain Thunderbolts, the newest football-playing high school in the Vail Unified School District.

The Thunderbolts, in their first-ever varsity football game, held off the Coolidge Bears 13-7 at home.

Mica Mountain is playing a truncated schedule as an independent program, allowing the Thunderbolts to have flexibility scheduling opponents.

Donning powder blue jerseys with white lettering, white helmets and white pants, Mica Mountain’s roster is mostly comprised with underclassmen. The Thunderbolts have mostly juniors, sophomores and freshmen, with just two seniors, lineman Taylor Goodwill and safety Ethan Black.

Mica Mountain’s inexperienced roster handed Coolidge (2-3) its third loss of the season.

Mica Mountain’s Jacob Flores, right, bounces off Coolidge’s Belclem Namegabe and just inside the pylon to score the first touchdown in Thunderbolt history. Mica Mountain went on to win 13-7, and will next play Douglas in two weeks.

“It’s unexpected stuff. We had a bunch of young kids come out and play a decent (Class) 3A team,” said Mica Mountain coach Pat Nugent, who formerly coached at Cienega. “We knew had some talented kids, so we thought we’d be able to compete with them, but we’re excited. We’re 1-0 at Mica Mountain, and that’s a crazy thing.”

One of those juniors, 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back Kaspen Colbert, had the first rush in Mica Mountain history, a 6-yard carry. Colbert finished the night with 158 rushing yards on 15 attempts (11.5 yards per carry).

“He’s an unbelievable talent. … He’s got tremendous amount of talent and one of the top kids I’ve ever coached,” said Nugent. “He’s got a bright future ahead.”

Mica Mountain tight end Jacob Flores caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Jayden Thoreson just before the end of the first half to jump out to a 7-0 lead. Following touchdowns at Mica Mountain, the stadium’s lights flicker as part of a celebratory light show.

Zach Brent extended Mica Mountain’s lead to 13-0 heading into the third quarter. Late in the fourth quarter, Coolidge scored on a quarterback sneak to pull the Bears within a touchdown with 3:11 remaining, but Colbert iced the game with a 45-yard run, shaking off four defenders before he was brought down.

Mica Mountain’s Jonah Garcia drags Coolidge’s Jalil Bishop along for a few extra yards after his catch in the second quarter.

“When it gets tight like that, it’s about possession, moving the chains and keeping the clock running,” said Nugent. “When you have a house like (Colbert) running the ball, you gotta feed him a little bit. When push comes to shove, we had to go with our guy, and he was our guy tonight in the end.”

For now, the Thunderbolts can say they haven’t lost a game in program history.

“The tunnel we thought was a long way away, it may be closer than we think,” said Nugent. “That light at the end of the tunnel is coming very quick, and we have great things ahead of us.”

Mica Mountain (1-0) will take a week off before facing Douglas (1-1) on the road on Oct. 8.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter:

@JustinESports

Scores and schedule

Monday's score

Phoenix Thunderbird 24, Amphi 7

Friday's scores

Bisbee 55, Santa Rita 0

Canyon del Oro 21, Catalina Foothills 14

Desert View 28, Thatcher 6

Empire 38, Cholla 0

Gilbert 42, Nogales 0

Goodyear Millennium 23, Mountain View 20

Marana 56, Flowing Wells 7

Mica Mountain 13, Coolidge 7

Phoenix South Mountain 26, Tucson High 20

Sabino 41, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 0

Safford 34, Sahuarita 10

Salpointe Catholic 34, Ironwood Ridge 9

San Diego Granite Hills 41, Walden Grove 27

Snowflake 26, Pusch Ridge Christian 21

Sunnyside 41, Sierra Vista Buena 24

Tanque Verde 42, San Tan Charter 33

Tombstone 47, Catalina 0

Next Thursday's 7 p.m. game

Douglas at Casa Grande

Next Friday's 7 p.m. games

Catalina at Maricopa Sequoia Pathway

Desert View at Marana

Flowing Wells at Nogales

Gilbert Campo Verde at Cienega

Ironwood Ridge at Canyon del Oro

Phoenix Mountain Pointe at Sierra Vista Buena

Rio Rico at Sahuarita

Sabino at Sahuaro

Salpointe Catholic at Scottsdale Saguaro

Santa Rita at Tanque Verde

Scottsdale Arcadia at Pueblo

Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at Mountain View

Sunnyside at Cholla

Tempe Marcos de Niza at Amphi

Thatcher at Empire

Tucson High at Rincon/University

Walden Grove at Glendale Deer Valley

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

