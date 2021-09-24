Mica Mountain has successful debut, topping Coolidge in first-ever game

“He’s an unbelievable talent. … He’s got tremendous amount of talent and one of the top kids I’ve ever coached,” said Nugent. “He’s got a bright future ahead.”

Mica Mountain tight end Jacob Flores caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Jayden Thoreson just before the end of the first half to jump out to a 7-0 lead. Following touchdowns at Mica Mountain, the stadium’s lights flicker as part of a celebratory light show.

Zach Brent extended Mica Mountain’s lead to 13-0 heading into the third quarter. Late in the fourth quarter, Coolidge scored on a quarterback sneak to pull the Bears within a touchdown with 3:11 remaining, but Colbert iced the game with a 45-yard run, shaking off four defenders before he was brought down.

“When it gets tight like that, it’s about possession, moving the chains and keeping the clock running,” said Nugent. “When you have a house like (Colbert) running the ball, you gotta feed him a little bit. When push comes to shove, we had to go with our guy, and he was our guy tonight in the end.”

For now, the Thunderbolts can say they haven’t lost a game in program history.