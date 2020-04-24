Mica Mountain High School won't name first-ever varsity football coach for months; who could it be?

Editor’s note: As part of a 10-day project, the Star is looking back at the 2019 season, and — starting today — asking five big questions about the fall. Today’s question: Who will be Mica Mountain High School’s first coach?

When it comes to starting traditions and forming a culture, this isn’t Nemer Hassey’s first rodeo.

Hassey established himself as one of the top high school football coaches in Southern Arizona after a successful run at Sahuaro that resulted in a state championship appearance. Hassey moved to the newly formed Cienega High School in 2001, where he was put in charge of the football program. Hassey left a program he took to a state title game to gamble on the shiny new school in Vail.

Nearly two decades and multiple playoff runs later, including a spot in the 2011 state championship, Cienega has become a brand name on the Arizona high school football scene.

Hassey will try to do it again, albeit from a different position, starting this fall. Hassey is principal of the new Mica Mountain High School, located in the Vail School District.

Brett Darling, the former defensive coordinator at Cienega, has been tasked with starting up the program.