Motivated Sabino beats Payson 4-1, captures Class 3A state softball title

A fourth-inning bloop single by Romero scored Stewart. In the sixth, Stewart knocked in a run with a bloop to the outfield.

Meanwhile, Sabino’s defense was perfect, and Nielson’s lone blemish was a home run allowed to Bree Hall, who also had a double. The junior allowed just four singles, a walk and a hit batter while striking out 10. That was after throwing all 15 innings Friday.

“I think the adrenaline for her was going to take over no matter what,” first-year coach Kyle Howell said. “She may say she got rest, her mom told me otherwise. She was amazing.”

With a little more help from her defense, which committed three errors, Miranda might have been able to match Nielson. She allowed four runs, two earned, on eight hits with 10 strikeouts.

Parcost, Stewart and Romero each had multiple hits for Sabino.

“I didn’t expect (to win the title) but I expected the kids to come out, work hard and compete,” Howell said. “And they did. It’s just what happens when you have really good kids who happen to be really good players, too. I’m very fortunate and this win is all on them.”

Like so many other teams, across all levels of softball, last season had such a surreal ending.