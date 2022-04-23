Mountain View's boys volleyball coach relies on relationships, family feel

Key dates

High school state playoffs are just around in the corner — and in the case of beach volleyball, they've already started. Here's a look at some key dates as the postseason nears:

Boys volleyball

Conference play-in tournaments start May 3

State playoffs start May 6

Championship games are May 14

Baseball

Conference play-in tournaments start April 27 for Class 4A-6A, April 30 for Class 3A and May 3 for Class 2A

State playoffs start April 30 for Class 4A-6A, May 3 for Class 3A and May 6 for Class 2A

Championship games are May 14 for for Class 1A and 2A, May 16 for Class 3A and 4A, May 17 for Class 5A and 6A

Softball

Conference play-in tournaments start April 27 for Class 4A-6A, April 30 for Class 3A and May 3 for Class 2A

State playoffs start April 30 for Class 4A-6A, May 3 for Class 3A and May 6 for Class 2A

Championship games are May 13 for Class 1A, 2A and 3A, May 14 for Class 4A-6A

Beach volleyball (team)

State playoffs started April 18 (Division I and II)

Championship matches are April 27

Beach volleyball (pairs)

State playoffs start May 2 (Division I and II)

Championship matches are May 5

Tennis (team)

Play-in tournaments start April 22 (Divisions I-III)

Championship matches are May 7

Tennis (individuals)

State playoffs start April 29 (Divisions I, II and III)

Championship matches are May 2

Spring (small-school) golf

State tournament starts May 9

Track and field

State meet qualifying entries due May 3

State meet takes place May 7, 11, 14 (Divisions I and II), May 10 and 14 (Divisions III and IV)