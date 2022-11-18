Nate Spivey's heroics lift Salpointe Catholic over Gilbert Williams Field in double-overtime

Facing a first-round exit in the postseason in Salpointe Catholic's first season competing at the Class 6A level, all the Lancers needed was a touchdown in double-overtime to win.

Salpointe Catholic quarterback Fredo Sotelo picked up a low snap near his left ankle, rolled to his left, planted his feet and darted a pass over the middle — with three defenders nearby — to sophomore Nate Spivey for a walk-off touchdown, lifting the seventh-seeded Lancers over No. 10 seed Gilbert Williams Field 36-33 Friday night.

"At no point did I ever feel comfortable," said Salpointe Catholic head coach Eric Rogers. "Williams Field is a very well-coached football team, very good football players. They're gritty, they're tough, they're used to this. ... I knew this was going to come down to the wire."

Added Rogers: "I told them at halftime: 'If you think they're going to roll over, you have another thing coming. They're going to fight us until the very end and we have to be prepared for that.' We practiced all week knowing this could come down to one play, so I feel confident we've been battle-tested. For us to hang tough and find a way and get a play done, I'm so freaking proud of the kids."

The Lancers and Black Hawks were tied 9-9 at the halftime break, but Salpointe Catholic opened the second half with a pair of touchdowns, after star defensive end Elijah Rushing tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage, which landed in the hands of defensive end Damian Coley who returned the interception for a 43-yard touchdown. Sotelo completed a 64-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Gage Felix to extend the Lancers' second-half lead to 23-9. Williams Field scored a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter to bring the Black Hawks within one possession.

In the fourth quarter and a chance to put the game away, a series of penalties on offense knocked the Lancers from just outside the red zone to the Williams Field 42-yard line, eliminating a chance for a field goal.

"We've got to shore that up," Rogers said. "We're way too undisciplined in some areas and we're just beating ourselves. In these tight ball games, that's how you lose."

Salpointe Catholic's defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive, however the self-inflicted errors continued for the Lancers, when they muffed a punt to hand Gilbert Williams Field the ball on the 27-yard line and a chance to tie the game.

Gilbert Williams Field running back Joshua Dye, who finished the night with 25 carries for 123 yards, tied the game 23-23 with a four-yard touchdown run with just over four minutes remaining.

Salpointe Catholic faced a fourth-and-six near midfield, but opted to punt. Lancers punter and kicker Cameron Fiske booted a 64-yard punt and pinned the Black Hawks on their two-yard line.

"It was huge," Rogers said.

Another three-and-out by Salpointe Catholic's defense gave the Lancers the ball with 21.8 seconds left. With six seconds remaining, Fiske's 44-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Gilbert Williams Field to force overtime.

After exchanging touchdowns in the first overtime period, a sack knocked the Black Hawks back to settle for a 35-yard field goal to move ahead 33-30.

With the season on the line, Sotelo and Spivey lifted Salpointe Catholic over the Black Hawks with a game-winning touchdown pass — the first walk-off score in Spivey's career.

"That was one of the newer plays we added in. ... Fredo threw it, I did the best I could and just caught it," Spivey said.

Spivey said escaping Friday with a win "is a relief."

"We don't gotta worry about it any more and just move on to the next one," he said.

No. 7 seed Salpointe Catholic will battle second-seeded Gilbert Highland on the road next Friday in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

"We've got to find a way to fight, scratch and claw for 48 minutes again," Rogers said.