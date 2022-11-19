Nate Spivey's heroics lift Salpointe Catholic to OT playoff win; CDO, Marana advance; PRCA loses

Facing a first-round exit in the postseason in Salpointe Catholic’s first season competing at the Class 6A level, the Lancers needed a touchdown.

Quarterback Fredo Sotelo picked up a low snap near his left ankle, rolled to his left, planted his feet and darted a pass over the middle — with three defenders nearby — to sophomore Nate Spivey for a walk-off touchdown, lifting the seventh-seeded Lancers over No. 10 seed Gilbert Williams Field 36-33 Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.

It was part of a banner night for Southern Arizona teams, who went 3-0 in the first round of the “big schools” playoffs. A fourth team, Pusch Ridge Christian, played Saturday in the 3A state semifinals.

“At no point did I ever feel comfortable,” said Salpointe coach Eric Rogers. “Williams Field is a very well-coached football team, very good football players. They’re gritty, they’re tough, they’re used to this. ... I knew this was going to come down to the wire.”

Added Rogers: “I told them at halftime: ‘If you think they’re going to roll over, you have another thing coming. They’re going to fight us until the very end and we have to be prepared for that.’ We practiced all week knowing this could come down to one play, so I feel confident we’ve been battle-tested. For us to hang tough and find a way and get a play done, I’m so freaking proud of the kids.”

The Lancers and Black Hawks were tied 9-9 at the halftime break. Salpointe opened the second half with a pair of touchdowns. Star defensive end Elijah Rushing tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage. It landed in the hands of defensive end Damian Coley, who returned the interception for a 43-yard touchdown. Sotelo completed a 64-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Gage Felix to extend the Lancers’ second-half lead to 23-9. Williams Field scored a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter to bring the Black Hawks within a possession.

Given a chance to put the game away in the fourth quarter, Salpointe committed a series of penalties that knocked the Lancers out of the red zone, eliminating a chance for a field goal.

“We’ve got to shore that up,” Rogers said. “We’re way too undisciplined in some areas and we’re just beating ourselves. In these tight ball games, that’s how you lose.”

The self-inflicted errors continued when they muffed a punt to hand Gilbert Williams Field the ball on the 27-yard line and a chance to tie the game.

Williams Field running back Joshua Dye, who finished the night with 25 carries for 123 yards, tied the game 23-23 with a 4-yard touchdown run with just over four minutes remaining.

Salpointe faced a fourth-and-6 near midfield, but opted to punt. Lancers punter and kicker Cameron Fiske booted a 64-yard punt and pinned the Black Hawks on their two-yard line.

“It was huge,” Rogers said.

Another three-and-out by Salpointe’s defense gave the Lancers the ball with 21.8 seconds left. With 6 seconds remaining, Fiske’s 44-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Williams Field to force overtime.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime period. A Salpointe sack knocked the Black Hawks back, and they were forced to kick a 35-yard field goal.

With the season on the line, Sotelo and Spivey lifted Salpointe over the Black Hawks with a game-winning touchdown pass — the first walk-off score in Spivey’s career.

“That was one of the newer plays we added in. ... Fredo threw it, I did the best I could and just caught it,” Spivey said.

Spivey said escaping Friday with a win “is a relief.”

“We don’t gotta worry about it any more and just move on to the next one,” he said.

No. 7 seed Salpointe will battle second-seeded Gilbert Highland on the road next Friday in the 6A quarterfinals.

“We’ve got to find a way to fight, scratch and claw for 48 minutes again,” Rogers said.

“Best part? We’re practicing on Thanksgiving. There’s nothing greater. It’s my favorite holiday and it’s not because of the food. I get to be out here with our guys and coaches on Thanksgiving. It’s just a fun group to be around. To be here on Thanksgiving, there’s nothing better.”

Thomas scores twice in CDO win: Jordan Thomas rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns and No. 6 Canyon del Oro beat No. 13 Phoenix St. Mary’s in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

Thomas punched in a 1-yard score in the first quarter to give CDO a 6-0 lead (the PAT failed), then tacked on a 17-yard score just before halftime to make it 13-0. St. Mary’s David Galindo made it a one-score game with a 2-yard rushing score with 9 minutes left, but the visitors could get no closer.

CDO will host its second-round playoff game after No. 14 Phoenix Thunderbird upset No. 3 Tempe Marcos de Niza 17-14 in Friday’s quarterfinals.







Tigers run past Sunnyslope, get Notre Dame Prep next: Elijah Joplin threw for 283 yards and No. 8 Marana scored twice in the fourth quarter to hold off No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope 26-17 in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.

Joplin, the Tigers’ star quarterback, completed 22 of 29 passes but did not throw for a touchdown. Instead, the Tigers turned to their often-overlooked running game to put Sunnyslope away.

Matthew Jensen rushed for three short touchdowns, part of a 14-carry, 40-yard performance. Joplin added a QB sneak for a score.

Sophomore receiver Dezmen Roebuck finished with a game-high eight catches for 81 yards. He added 21 rushing yards and 36 return yards.

Jaelen Collins, Samuel Brown and Dermain Linen all intercepted passes for the Tigers, who will travel to No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame prep for Friday’s 5A state quarterfinals. Notre Dame Prep thumped No. 16 Paradise Valley on Friday night, 42-19.

Pusch Ridge Christian’s season ends: Mesa Eastmark beat Pusch Ridge Christian 45-10 on Saturday afternoon, eliminating the Lions from the Class 3A state playoffs in the semifinals.

Second-seeded Eastmark scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and three more in the fourth to put third-seeded Pusch Ridge away. The Lions took a 3-0 lead on Isaiah Peyton’s 30-yard field goal in the first quarter. Eastmark scored two consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter, making it 14-3. Pusch Ridge’s Bubba Mustain punched in a 10-yard rushing score and Peyton hit a PAT, cutting the lead to 14-10. Eastmark scored the final 31 points.

Eastmark’s win came one week after it beat Sabino 42-28 in the 3A quarterfinals. Eastmark will play either No. 1 Thatcher or No. 4 Show Low in Saturday’s 3A final, which will be held at Phoenix Desert Vista High School.

High school football scores, schedules Friday's scores Class 6A state playoffs, first round No. 1 Queen Creek Casteel 70, No. 16 Laveen Cesar Chavez 30 No. 8 Phoenix Mountain Pointe 42, No. 9 Glendale Mountain Ridge 41 No. 5 Queen Creek 37, No. 12 Boulder Creek 7 No. 4 Phoenix Pinnacle 46, No. 13 Surprise Valley Vista 0 No. 6 Mesa Red Mountain 45, No. 11 Phoenix Brophy Prep 38 No. 14 Mesa 24, No. 3 Tempe Corona del Sol 21 No. 7 Salpointe Catholic 36, No. 10 Gilbert Williams Field 33, 2OT No. 2 Gilbert Highland 57, No. 15 Gilbert Perry 22 Class 5A state playoffs, first round No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep 42, No. 16 Phoenix Paradise Valley 19 No. 8 Marana 26, No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope 17 No. 5 Phoenix Horizon 49, No. 12 Gilbert 0 No. 4 Glendale Cactus 21, No. 13 Surprise Willow Canyon 14 No. 3 Gilbert Higley 49, No. 14 Waddell Canyon View 12 No. 6 Goodyear Desert Edge 42, No. 11 Phoenix Central 7 No. 10 Goodyear Millennium 17, No. 7 Gilbert Campo Verde 10 No. 2 Scottsdale Desert Mountain 38, No. 15 Buckeye Verrado 7 Class 4A state playoffs, first round No. 1 ALA-Gilbert North 48, No. 16 Chandler Arizona College Prep 10 No. 8 Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain 23, No. 9 Northwest Christian 13 No. 5 Yuma Catholic 42, No. 12 Buckeye Union 35 No. 13 Lake Havasu 42, No. 4 San Tan Valley Poston Butte 24 No. 14 Phoenix Thunderbird 17, No. 3 Tempe Marcos de Niza 14 No. 6 Canyon del Oro 13, No. 11 Phoenix St. Mary's 7 No. 10 Prescott 35, No. 7 Apache Junction 28 No. 2 Snowflake 19, No. 15 Phoenix Arcadia 0 Saturday's games Class 3A state semifinals No. 2 Mesa Eastmark 45, No. 3 Pusch Ridge Christian 10 No. 1 Thatcher vs. No. 4 Show Low, at Phoenix Mountain Pointe High School, late Next Friday's 7 p.m. games Class 6A quarterfinals No. 8 Phoenix Mountain Pointe at No. 1 Queen Creek Casteel No. 5 Queen Creek at Phoenix Pinnacle No. 14 Mesa at No. 6 Mesa Red Mountain No. 7 Salpointe Catholic at No. 2 Gilbert Highland Class 5A state quarterfinals No. 8 Marana at No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame No. 5 Phoenix Horizon at No. 4 Glendale Cactus No. 6 Goodyear Desert Edge at No. 3 Gilbert Higley No. 10 Goodyear Millennium at No. 2 Scottsdale Desert Mountain Class 4A quarterfinals No. 8 Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain at No. 1 ALA-Gilbert North No. 5 Yuma Catholic at No. 4 Lake Havasu No. 14 Phoenix Thunderbird at No. 6 Canyon del Oro No. 10 Prescott at No. 2 Snowflake Next Saturday's 6 p.m. game Class 3A state championship game No. 2 Mesa Eastmark vs. No. 1 Thatcher/No. 4 Show Low at Phoenix Desert Vista High School