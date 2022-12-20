NCAA transfer portal hurts Arizona high school players looking to sign early

PHOENIX — Almost every Arizona high school football coach believes he has a kid, or 10, good enough to earn four-year college scholarships.

But most of them have to wait and see what's left after college coaches sift through the NCAA transfer portal, which has turned into the go-to for football recruiting, especially in December, when the window is small to find players.

It's about putting winning products on the field, and, with this portal, where college players no longer have to sit out a year after transferring colleges, coaches are going to the portal to find guys whom they believe have the maturity and college experience to transition to play now.

And if you don't win now, you might be left in the dust, or without a job.

"The portal has changed everything about recruiting," said Chandler coach Rick Garretson, who will have one senior, defensive lineman A'mauri Washington, signing on Wednesday on Early Signing Day with Oregon. "College football teams must decide how they get involved in the portal, how they recruit high school athletes, JC (junior college) athletes and their own roster."

This three-day signing window, beginning Wednesday for high school football seniors, has become bigger than the original date, the first Wednesday in February, as colleges try to get their teams together faster, sooner.

But some elite players, such as five-star recruit Duce Robinson, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end/wide receiver at Phoenix Pinnacle, who is The Arizona Republic's No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class, can wait until February to sign. Robinson, who will play in the January Under Armour All-American Game, reiterated Monday that he will wait until February.

New Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham may be trying to flip some of Arizona's elite 2023 recruits before Wednesday.

But, as of now, top recruits such as Peoria Liberty defensive end My'Keil Gardner (Oregon), Ja'Kobi Lane (USC), Gilbert Highland offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (Utah), Chandler Basha defensive back/kick returner Cole Martin (Oregon), Phoenix Pinnacle offensive lineman Elijah Paige (USC), Phoenix Sandra Day O'Connor defensive end Ryan Davis (Kansas State), Mesa Mountain View tight end Jackson Bowers (BYU), and Chandler Hamilton safety Genesis Smith (Arizona) are all ready to sign this week.

In mid-June, American Leadership Gilbert North quarterback Adam Damante committed to Northern Arizona, figuring it might be in his best interest to jump on that offer, knowing, especially for quarterbacks, there may not be anything for him had he waited this season. He had a huge season, throwing 56 TD passes and leading the Eagles to the 4A championship. The Ed Doherty Award finalist will be signing this week with NAU.

"It's crazy," Damante said during the AIA's championship media day about the portal. "There's about a thousand (in the portal) right now. But I'm in love with NAU, so I'm fine with it."

ALA Gilbert North junior wide receiver Brendan Phelps, before his two-TD performance in the 4A championship game, said he had offers from ASU, Florida State, Arizona, Colorado State, Michigan State and NAU. He shouldn't have to worry a year from now about being able to sign with a school of his choosing.

But there are many out there feeling the portal pinch.

Guys like Peoria Centennial defensive back Jack Bal, running back Kavaughn Clark and defensive end Salehe Koonooka, Queen Creek American Leadership Academy athlete Ryan Mesa and defensive ends Gage Rogers and Ryker Scott, along with safety Joseph Allen from two-time 6A champion Gilbert Highland, had big years. But they've not generated interest to be able to find a place to sign this week.

"College coaches want the immediate fix, because their jobs are at risk," said Lou Perrone, who runs My Recruit to try to find college scholarships for high school football players in the Valley. "They try to fix the problem with this guy, that guy.

"What they don't realize is these guys are leaving for a reason. And they have to keep building team camaraderie. Players leaving, players coming. ... It's a quick fix."

The COVID year also hurt high school football players. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, shutting schools down in March and keeping coaches from going out to recruit, the NCAA allowed everybody an extra year of eligibility.

So these high school seniors still are feeling that impact.

Mesa Eastmark coach Scooter Molander, the former Phoenix Brophy Prep coach who led the Firebirds to their first 3A title this year, feels the level of Arizona high school football is at an all-time high. More colleges from all over the United States are coming to Arizona to recruit. With the portal, it has trickled down to Division II and NAIA schools coming in strong, feeling they have hope. But even those are getting Division I players from the portal.

"It appears people are in this holding pattern until the portal closes on Dec. 20, and what schools will do then, I'm talking about the big schools, will re-evaluate," Molander said. "Who is sticking around with us? Some recruiters have told me they don't like it, either. Now, in some instances, you have to re-recruit your own players to keep them there. They're also looking at high school players, some junior college players, and portal players.