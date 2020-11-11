'Nervous,' 'excited' runners cap shortened cross country season with state meet

Tucson High girls coach Bridget Barber is excited to cheer on Levengood and Moreno, though she'll be attending the race in a different capacity: Proud parent. Barber's son, Rincon/University senior Jonah Barber, will also be competing as an individual.

"I'm grateful I can finish my cross country season after four years at the state meet, especially under the given circumstances," Jonah Barber said. "I'm nervous for the race, especially since it will be cold, but also determined to place high."

Jonah Barber said he's thankful to his coach, parents and teammates for helping him to make it to this point.

Bridget Barber is feeling good about the race, both for her students and her son.

"It’s always really exciting to see the best runners in the state," she said. "It’s a really quick race, and the hard thing is to get the kids to realize that this is it, and really don’t leave anything in the tank."

Tucson High took part in sectionals at Crossroads last week, giving them a chance to try out the course. Crossroads includes asphalt, playing fields, a boat ramp and a dusty, desert area.