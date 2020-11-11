 Skip to main content
'Nervous,' 'excited' runners cap shortened cross country season with state meet
'Nervous,' 'excited' runners cap shortened cross country season with state meet

Briana Levengood (center-left), Tucson High School sophomore, begins the Varsity Girls 5K during the John Gleeson Lancer Invitational cross country meet held at the Rolling Hills Golf Course located at 8900 E 29th Street, on Oct. 17, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Capping an unusual and drastically shortened season, high school athletes from Southern Arizona drive up Interstate 10 later this week for the much anticipated cross country state championships.

In past years, the state meet has taken place in Phoenix on a Saturday and drawn large crowds, with hundreds of runners, coaches and family members turning out for the event.

But like most things in 2020, this year's race will look quite a bit different.

The state meet has been moved to Crossroads Park in Gilbert, where it will take place Thursday and Friday. Divisions I and III will compete Thursday, and Divisions II and IV will run Friday. 

The top one-third of the state's cross country teams made the cut this year, down from the usual 50%, as did all runners who qualified as individuals. The crowd will be greatly diminished, too; each runner has been given two wristbands for parents or friends who want to watch them compete.

Runners have mixed emotions about the big race.

"I'm feeling nervous, but also very excited," said Tucson High sophomore Briana Levengood, who is making the trip to state as an individual. "We have all worked very hard to get to state and I am very grateful that I've made it."

Levengood is one of two Tucson High runners to qualify for state. Junior Joseph Moreno also made the cut.

Tucson High girls coach Bridget Barber is excited to cheer on Levengood and Moreno, though she'll be attending the race in a different capacity: Proud parent. Barber's son, Rincon/University senior Jonah Barber, will also be competing as an individual.

"I'm grateful I can finish my cross country season after four years at the state meet, especially under the given circumstances," Jonah Barber said. "I'm nervous for the race, especially since it will be cold, but also determined to place high."

Rincon's Jonah Barber sprints to a first place finish during a cross country meet hosted by Tucson High School at Silverlake Park, Tucson, Ariz., October 28, 2020.

Jonah Barber said he's thankful to his coach, parents and teammates for helping him to make it to this point. 

Bridget Barber is feeling good about the race, both for her students and her son.

"It’s always really exciting to see the best runners in the state," she said. "It’s a really quick race, and the hard thing is to get the kids to realize that this is it, and really don’t leave anything in the tank."

Tucson High took part in sectionals at Crossroads last week, giving them a chance to try out the course. Crossroads includes asphalt, playing fields, a boat ramp and a dusty, desert area. 

"It has every type of surface," Bridget Barber said. "It's not super hilly, but there's lots of little rolling hills that your legs have to be ready for."

The competition this year will be fierce. Still, runners and their coaches are just grateful simply to have had the chance.

"It wasn't our normal season," Bridget Barber said, "but we had a season."

Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191. Twitter: @caitlincschmidt

 

These Southern Arizona teams, runners headed to state

Several teams and individual runners from Southern Arizona qualified for state and will be making the trip to Gilbert to compete either Thursday or Friday.

Boys teams: Ironwood Ridge, Catalina Foothills, Marana, Canyon Del Oro, Salpointe Catholic, Walden Grove, Empire, Pusch Ridge Christian

Girls teams: Catalina Foothills, Cienega, Marana, Ironwood Ridge, Salpointe Catholic, Rio Rico, Pusch Ridge Christian

Individual runners: Ayden Schilb (Cienega); Sammy Rosthenhausler (Pueblo); Adrian Ureta (Flowing Wells); Ethan Brown (Cienega); Samuel Roark (Sierra Vista Buena);' Joe Scanlon (Cienega); Roshan Tinoco-Miranda (Rio Rico); Abraham Valenzuela (Palo Verde); Aiden Reid (Tanque Verde); Joseph Markowski (Sabino); Emmanuel Arvizu (Rio Rico); Joseph Moreno (Tucson); Jonah Barber (Rincon/University); Delaney Kaminski (Canyon del Oro); Kaila Hart (Sierra Vista Buena); Chloe Thome (Canyon del Oro); Amiya Matthews (Sierra Vista Buena); Sarah Pederson (Sierra Vista Buena); Maya Evans (Flowing Wells); Eva Bruce (Sabino); Zinnia Nielson (Tanque Verde); Eliza Stowell (Sahuarita); Jenally Barco (Douglas); Rya Oliver (Empire); Sada DeWitt (Empire); Candice Pocase (Santa Rita); Briana Levengood (Tucson). 

