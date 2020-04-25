Salpointe Catholic’s Eric Rogers ready for shot, even though he must wait to feel the love

Isolation for high schoolers can take a toll mentally, which is why Rogers is stressing the importance of teamwork — just at a distance.

“Have a buddy as someone you’re communicating with regularly so that we’re all on the same page or looking out for each other having each other’s backs,” he said. “It’s trying to find a way to create as much culture and team as you can.”

What’s he telling his team?

“Don’t hit the snooze button,” he said.

The coaching change is one of just many facing Salpointe this fall. The 2020 senior class, which produced some of the best talent the program has ever seen, will be off to college. Running back Bijan Robinson signed with Texas, cornerback Lathan Ransom is headed to Ohio State and offensive lineman Bruno Fina will play at UCLA. Offensive tackle Jonah Miller, one of Tucson’s best remaining college prospects, has transferred to Sahuaro.

Those departures, along with the absence of Bene, suggest the Lancers are headed for a drop-off this fall. The Lancers’ new coach isn’t buying it.

“Losing them doesn’t mean that we can’t accomplish all of those big things that we set out to do, and I’ve talked to the kids about that a lot,”Rogers said.