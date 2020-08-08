No handshakes, shared equipment in Arizona high school football in fall

Handshakes and high-fives are off this fall. Forget hugging, too.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association released new policies for the fall high school sports season on Friday, including guidance for team travel, the pregame coin-toss, sideline behavior and equipment use. The AIA is planning to open a shortened 2020 football season the first week of October. Teams can begin practicing Sept. 7.
Players and all team personnel are required to wash and sanitize their hands before, during and after games. Coaches, trainers and other staff members must wear masks at all times; players are required to wear masks during travel, pre-game and post-game.
Players are expected to properly distance themselves on the field and in the locker room. Players and coaches must be 6 feet apart from each other on the sideline.
The changes will be noticeable from the very beginning of each game. The AIA said one captain from each team will participate in the pregame coin toss. They're not allowed to shake hands.
The AIA also announced new policies regarding equipment, saying the football should be sanitized periodically throughout the game. Players are allowed to wear gloves, but they "must comply with either the NOCSAE Standard or the SFIA Specification." Latex gloves are not permissible. Players and coaches must have personal water bottles present during games. They're not permitted to share towels.
After contests, "No handshakes, high fives, fist bumps, hugs, etc. can should occur pre or post-match," the AIA wrote.
The full list of modifications for football and other fall sports can be found on the AIA's website.
