Nogales advances to semifinals; Sunnyside stays alive while Tucson High has mixed results in baseball and softball playoffs

Several elimination games were played Thursday across Southern Arizona in the AIA baseball and softball playoffs.

Tucson High baseball stayed alive in the Class 6A playoffs with an 8-7 win over Chandler Basha, while Catalina Foothills was eliminated in the Class 5A bracket after falling 6-1 to Scottsdale Horizon. Top-seeded Nogales in Class 5A started the day still in the winner’s bracket and stayed there following its 8-0 victory over Peoria Sunrise Mountain.

Nogales’ win advanced them to the semifinals which will be played on May 11 in Mesa; Tucson High will face No. 1 Hamiliton in an elimination game on May 7 at Hamilton High School.

In softball, No. 2 Tucson High was eliminated after a surprising 6-1 loss to 14-seed Phoenix Sunnyslope in Class 6A. However in the Class 5A bracket, No. 9 Sunnyside beat No. 13 Queen Creek Casteel 9-1 in an elimination game. Sunnyside will play the loser of No. 2 Canyon View and No. 3 Catalina Foothills on May 10.

No. 6 Sahuarita was eliminated from the Class 4A softball playoffs with a 6-0 defeat against No. 2 Phoenix Greenway.

Here’s a game-by-game look at each of Thursday’s results:

BASEBALL

Class 6A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 13 Chandler Basha 7, No. 9 Tucson High 8

Class 5A state quarterfinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain 0, No. 1 Nogales 8

Class 5A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 11 Catalina Foothills 1, No. 2 Scottsdale Horizon 6

SOFTBALL

Class 6A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 14 Phoenix Sunnyslope 6, No. 2 Tucson High 1

Class 5A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 13 Queen Creek Casteel 1, No. 9 Sunnyside 9

Class 4A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 6 Sahuarita 0, No. 2 Phoenix Greenway 6

Here is Friday’s playoff schedule of all the sports in action across Southern Arizona:

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class 6A state playoffs, first round

No. 10 Rincon/University at No. 7 Tempe Corona del Sol, 6 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

No. 16 Goodyear Independence at No. 1 Cienega, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Peoria Centennial at No 8 Catalina Foothills, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Marana at No. 3 Gilbert, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Mountain View at No. 7 Glendale Ironwood, 6 p.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

No. 14 Sabino vs. No. 3 ALA-Gilbert North at American Leadership Academy, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Chandler Seton Catholic at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Division II state semifinals:

No. 4 Nogales vs. No. 1 Catalina Foothills at Paseo Racquet Center, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills at Paseo Racquet Center, noon

GIRLS TENNIS

Division II state semifinals

No. 13 Waddell Canyon View at No. 1 Catalina Foothills at Paseo Racquet Center, 9 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 6A state playoffs, elimination game

Phoenix Sunnyslope, Tucson High winner vs. Tolleson/Queen Creek winner at Fiesta Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

Class 3A state quarterfinals

No. 9 ALA-Gilbert North vs. No. 1 Sabino at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Empire vs. No. 4 Snowflake at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 4 p.m.

No. 14 Tanque Verde vs. No. 6 Phoenix Northwest Christiana at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 4 p.m.

