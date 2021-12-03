'Our hard work has paid off': Salpointe Catholic headed back to state championship game

“I read the quarterback and every time he looked my way, he was going to throw it,” Martinez said. “It was amazing. I just knew I was going to score. I was just so happy.”

But with 7:35 left, Desert Edge’s defense came up with a stop trailing 23-17, giving the offense a chance to win the Scorpions the game.

They moved methodically, just like they had on the field goal drive to pull them within six points, which took 19 plays. They converted a fourth-and-4 at Salpointe’s 34-yard line, but they would get no further. On third-and-10, Carrasco caught Lara by his ankles for a six-yard sack. Then, with 2:40 left, Coley dragged Lara back down to the turf.

“We slowed them for the last couple of drives, but we just couldn’t stop them,” Martinez said. “After those two sacks, we knew the game was over.”

Wilhite only needed to grind out the remaining time, and he nearly got there.