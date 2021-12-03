'Our hard work has paid off': Salpointe Catholic headed back to state championship game

After all of the explosive offenses throughout the years, it was the Salpointe Catholic defense that punched the program’s ticket to its first state championship game since 2018.
An interception returned for a touchdown by cornerback Antonio Martinez flipped the script in Friday’s 29-17 semifinal victory over Goodyear Desert Edge at home, and back-to-back sacks by Davian Miranda Carrasco and Damian Coley finished it off.
No. 2-seeded Salpointe will now face No. 1-seed Scottsdale Horizon at Tempe's Sun Devil Stadium in next Friday's Class 5A state championship.
“We represent for Southern Arizona and Tucson, so it means a lot to us,” Martinez said. “We worked so hard for this. Our hard work has paid off.”
Martinez’s pick-six came after Salpointe had just taken a 16-14 lead on a 20-yard field goal less than four minutes into the second half. It was a disappointing end to a seemingly unstoppable drive, beginning with six Anthony Wilhite runs for 66 yards to Desert Edge’s 3-yard line.
But Salpointe didn’t have to wait long to deliver the crushing blow. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Martinez jumped quarterback Adryan Lara’s pass. Martinez read it so perfectly that his opponent, receiver Richard Kulik, could only shake his head as Martinez dashed 30 yards to the end zone.
“I read the quarterback and every time he looked my way, he was going to throw it,” Martinez said. “It was amazing. I just knew I was going to score. I was just so happy.”
But with 7:35 left, Desert Edge’s defense came up with a stop trailing 23-17, giving the offense a chance to win the Scorpions the game.
They moved methodically, just like they had on the field goal drive to pull them within six points, which took 19 plays. They converted a fourth-and-4 at Salpointe’s 34-yard line, but they would get no further. On third-and-10, Carrasco caught Lara by his ankles for a six-yard sack. Then, with 2:40 left, Coley dragged Lara back down to the turf.
“We slowed them for the last couple of drives, but we just couldn’t stop them,” Martinez said. “After those two sacks, we knew the game was over.”
Wilhite only needed to grind out the remaining time, and he nearly got there.
With 1.7 seconds left, Salpointe faced a fourth and short at Desert Edge’s 31-yard line. Quarterback Treyson Bourguet just wanted to run the clock out so he hoisted a deep pass in Dylan Dreis’ direction. The 6-foot-4 receiver brought down the touchdown pass to a chorus of boos from the visiting fans. The play had delivered six points, but more importantly, no time was left.
That was Bourguet’s second touchdown pass of the night after a 9-yard dart to Wilhite trimmed the Desert Edge lead to 14-13 just before halftime. Wilhite emerged as the second-half hero, tallying 110 of his 152 rushing yards after the break. He had 33 carries but still was fighting through tackles on the final drive.
“Talk about a workhorse,” coach Eric Rogers said. “And everybody keeps telling me he’s undersized, he’s not big enough, he’s not this or that. I tell you what, if I’m a college coach, I want that kid as my running back.”