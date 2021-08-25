Palo Verde AD: Canceling varsity football season 'right thing to do' given safety concerns

“We’re going to support any kids that make that decision,” the Titans' athletic director said. “But that’s a family decision more than anything.”

Both Wells and Karn initially became concerned during the spring and summer, when sparsely attended practices prompted them to wonder if fielding a team was possible.

The two hoped that more upperclassmen would show up once school started in early August. When that didn’t happen, the Palo Verde administrators had difficult conversations.

Karn and Wells agreed cancelling the varsity season was in the best interest of the program, then Palo Verde AD spoke with the AIA. Then they told the players and their families.

“We thought it was best to cancel out of the safety for our students,” Karn said. “We've taken some heat for it, but I stand by the decision and it was the right thing to do.”

Palo Verde's opponents must now find a replacement on their schedules. The Titans were supposed to host Walden Grove in their Sept. 3 season opener; instead, Walden Grove will play Pusch Ridge Christian at Mountain View High School.

The fallout of the decision affects far more than just football, Karn explained.