Patience is paying off for Salpointe Catholic, which returns to action Friday after COVID-19 quarantine

Stuck at home, Salpointe Catholic reverted to its initial summer plan: Train virtually with in-home sessions set up by strength and conditioning coach Carla Garrett. The Lancers used the time away from the field to catch up on school work and catch their breaths.

But by no means did the team lose track of returning to the field.

“The kids handled it first-class,” Rogers said. “Us coaches and players, we literally just went back to our summer routine so it was a lot of Zoom meetings and watching Hudl film. … The kids handled it like champs.”

The last two weeks were viewed more like a bye — well, two of them — than a pause in the season.

At the same time, “we don’t take it for granted,” Rogers said.

“In a normal season, you only get 10 football games. It’s unlike any other sport,” he said. “We’re very limited with opportunities to perform on a Friday night, and we don’t take that for granted.