Photos: Flowing Wells' girls basketball team eager for state playoff return

Flowing Wells High School’s girls basketball team is preparing for the Class 5A state playoffs with hopes of making it to the state championship game for the second year in a row.

The Caballeros are 26-1 heading into the playoffs. Brackets will be revealed at 8 a.m. Saturday, with games starting next week. Last year's team advanced to the title game before falling to Goodyear Millennium.

The 23-point loss “destroyed me,” said Leamsi Acuña, the Cabs’ junior point guard. “The way we played that game, it still makes me mad.”

This year is different.

When the Cabs aren’t in practice or playing games, they hang out with each other. Even “recovery days” are spent together in the training room with trainer Gabby Oman’s two 10-month-old golden receiver puppies, Remy and Scout.

Last year’s team relied on former Milinda Arguellez, who now plays for Texas A&M International University, for much of its scoring. This year’s team has more balance, coach Michael Perkins says.

“We have the right kids in the right spot and in the right place to get back to that championship game,” he said.