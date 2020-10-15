Pima County memo could jeopardize 2020 high school football season in Tucson

Tucson's high school football season could be in jeopardy before most teams kick off.

The Pima County Health Department released a memo Wednesday recommending that schools postpone contact sports competitions and practices until the spread of COVID-19 "has reached minimal levels of community transmission." Multiple coaches told the Star on Thursday night that they received the memo, but declined to say what it might mean for their seasons. One coach said he planned to meet with his athletic director and other head coaches on Friday.

Tucson's public schools are scheduled to open their seasons Oct. 30, more than two months after high school football's traditional start date and four weeks after teams in Maricopa, Cochise and Yuma counties began playing.

Tucson's two private, football-playing high schools opened their seasons Oct 2. The county's memo is not expected to affect Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge Christian's ability to continue with their seasons. Salpointe talked with the county last week, when a player's positive COVID-19 test forced the Lancers into a two-week quarantine. Sierra Vista Buena, which plays many of its games against Tucson opponents, has also been playing since Oct. 2.